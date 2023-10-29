Tommy Pham made a crucial base running error in the top of the sixth inning, and Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux was thrilled about it. The outfielder was picked off by Jordan Montgomery to end a two-on threat in the inning, and Maddux was seen ripping Pham.

Jomboy Media read his lips and surmised that Maddux said:

"Atta boy, you dumb f**k!"

Pham's base running mistake cost the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was on second and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was on first after an intentional walk. The pick off ended the inning and kept the score at 2-1.

At the time, it gave the Rangers some life and potentially some momentum, but they couldn't seize it. They didn't score again, and the Diamondbacks would pile on seven more runs to put the game well out of reach.

The base running error didn't come back to haunt Pham, who went four for four at the plate and scored two runs himself. At the moment, it felt as if that could loom large. A crucial error in a one-run game is never ideal, but the Diamondbacks absorbed the blow and kept rolling.

They tied the series at one game apiece and head back to Arizona with a chance (a long shot, admittedly) of winning their three home games and earning their second-ever World Series title.

Mike Maddux credited for key player's turnaround

Jordan Montgomery's trade from the New York Yankees is a bit of a head-scratcher in hindsight. The lefty is now pitching well in the World Series, his last start (four runs and zero strikeouts in six innings and a loss) notwithstanding.

Mike Maddux meets with Jordan Montgomery

The pitcher has credited Mike Maddux for his turnaround. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals when he was first traded. Fast forward a year, and the Cards dealt Montgomery to the Rangers- where Maddux was the new pitching coach.

He's helped unlock the lefty and that is a big reason why the Rangers are even in the World Series. Montgomery lost the game, but he has been outstanding otherwise.