There is nearly nothing that Max Scherzer has not accomplished in his MLB career. The future Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner has been one of the most successful pitchers of his generation. However, not even Scherzer is safe from an innocent prank from time to time.

Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports recounted the story of how Scherzer was tricked into wearing a mask while playing cards on the team airplane. During the Texas Rangers' ALDS series against the Baltimore Orioles, Scherzer fell victim to a prank from another Cy Young Award winner.

Injured superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom was the one behind a joke that saw Max Scherzer wear a mask for the entire duration of the team's three-hour flight. To make the prank come to life, deGrom had to bend the truth a bit, stating that it was Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy who was behind the instruction.

According to the story, deGrom asked the flight attendant to say that Bochy had asked Scherzer (who had a stomach bug) to wear a mask at all times if he was going to play cards with the rest of the team.

Bochy, who had nothing to do with the incident, was impressed by how respectful Scherzer was in wearing the mask during the entire flight. However, Bochy also thought that in the back of Scherzer's mind, "He was probably cussing me out."

Max Scherzer's postseason run with the Texas Rangers came to an abrupt end following a back injury

Although it seems that Max Scherzer has been enjoying his tenure with the Texas Rangers (perhaps mask joke aside), his season was unfortunately cut short on Monday night.

The future Hall of Famer was enjoying his most effective outing of the playoffs during Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After 3.0 effective innings, as he attempted to come back into the game, Scherzer's back tightened up, forcing him out of action.

Now, after further testing and with a limited amount of time remaining in the World Series, the Texas Rangers were forced to remove him from their postseason roster. The decision closed the door on any return for Max Scherzer during the World Series.