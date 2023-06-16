Rangers triple ejection: Why were Marcus Semien, Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux tossed vs Angels?

The clash between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday took an unexpected turn, resulting in three ejections from the Texas dugout by umpire Ramon De Jesus. In the eighth inning, second baseman Marcus Semien, along with manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux, were ejected. The Angels emerged victorious thanks to a crucial two-run home run by Shohei Ohtani in the eighth inning.

The incident unfolded during the bottom of the seventh inning when a controversial strikeout call was made with Marcus Semien at bat. Semien expressed his disagreement with home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus after being called out on a check swing. The pitch in question appeared low and inside, and Semien seemed to have held back his swing. LA catcher Chad Wallach requested an appeal, leading to Semien being called out.

Marcus Semien then went to the umpire ahead of the eighth inning to clarify that the pitch in question was "ball four" but the umpire was having none of it. He ejected the Texas second baseman and soon pitching coach Mike Maddux followed. Manager Bruce Bochy also got out the dugout to protest the decision and was also ejected promptly.

Texas Rangers lose consecutive series for the second time this season

The highly anticipated matchup between starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Shohei Ohtani took a backseat to the triple ejection from the Texas Rangers dugout. The Los Angeles Angels seized the opportunity and emerged victorious, propelled by an outstanding performance from the Japanese star. Ohtani's two-run homer in the eighth inning proved to be the decisive factor, as the Texas Rangers were unable to capitalize on their chances in the ninth inning.

