It was a sweltering evening when the Texas Rangers took on the Houston Astros. In the fifth inning of Wednesday's game, Texas second baseman Marcus Semien and Houston catcher Martin Maldonado were both shown the door.

Semien was hit by a pitch, which caused tensions to rise. Then, Adolis Garcia of the Rangers hit a 448-foot grand slam to increase Texas' lead to 13-3, which set off the ruckus. Semien stared down the opposition, which Maldonado took umbrage to. The pair had stern words as the benches cleared, and both were ejected.

After the game, Houston manager Dusty Baker defended Maldonado to reporters saying:

"When you jaw at a guy, you expect to get something in return. Maldy wasn't going to go away like he was some little punk."

Marcus Semien and Martin Maldonado's performances for the Rangers and Astros

The Rangers suffered a serious setback as a result of Marcus Semien's dismissal. Semien has been a key offensive contributor for the squad the whole 2023 regular season as a superb second baseman.

Having played in 429 at-bats, he has an outstanding 280 batting average, 63 RBIs, 15 home runs, 120 hits, and 83 runs, which makes him an important member of the Rangers' offense.

Benches clear in Houston after Adolis Garcia's grand slam. Yep, the Rangers/Astros rivalry is alive and well.Benches clear in Houston after Adolis Garcia's grand slam. pic.twitter.com/Rc1198qFm0

On the other hand, Houston's seasoned catcher Maldonado was also dismissed from the contest. Maldonado has had a subpar offensive season in 2023 despite his excellent defensive play. He has a.170 batting average with 40 hits in 235 at-bats, including eight home runs and 18 RBIs.

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros

The effects of this contentious match will not be known until the dust has settled and the league authorities have had a chance to analyze the incident. It serves as a reminder of the ferocious rivalry and passionate emotion that drive one of baseball's most exciting rivalries.