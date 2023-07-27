Why were Marcus Semien and Martin Maldonado ejected? Benches clear as Rangers vs Astros gets heated

Tensions ran high during a recent clash between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, as the storied rivalry between the two teams took a heated turn. The game saw ejections for two key players, Marcus Semien of the Rangers and Martin Maldonado of the Astros, follwoing a series of intense on-field incidents.

Semien scored from third on a grand slam from Adolis García and got into an argument with Maldonado. Which caused the benches to clear. Rangers 2B Marcus Semien and Astros C Martín Maldonado have both been ejected.Semien scored from third on a grand slam from Adolis García and got into an argument with Maldonado. Which caused the benches to clear. pic.twitter.com/AlO4ySHPOA

The spark that ignited the confrontation occurred in the third inning when Marcus Semien was hit by a pitch, leaving him visibly displeased. The situation escalated further in the 4th inning when Semien responded with vengeance, smashing a powerful home run. In the aftermath of his homer, Semien appeared to stare down Houston players, adding fuel to the alreadt fiery atmosphere.

However, it was the altercation between Semien and Maldonado that ultimately led to both players being ejected from the game. After Semien scored from third on a grand slam by Adolis Garcia, he engaged in a verbal dispute with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado. The argument quickly escalated, prompting both benches to cleas as players rushed to the scene to prevent the situation from escalating further.

How have Marcus Semien and Martin Maldonado performed in the 2023 season?

Marcus Semien’s ejection was a significant blow to the Rangers. As a standout second baseman, Semien has been a vital offensive force for the team throughout the 2023 regular season. With 429 at-bats, he boasts an impressive .280 batting average, with 83 runs, 120 hits, 15 home runs, and 63 RBIs, making him a key player in the Rangers’ lineup.

Marcus Semien has had an impressive career with a .280 batting average, 83 runs, 120 hits, and 63 RBIs.

On the other side, Martin Maldonado, the Astros’ experienced catcher, was also ejected from the game. Despite his defensive prowess, Maldonado’s offensive performance in the 2023 season has been lackluster. With 235 at-bats, he has managed 40 hits, including 8 home runs and 18 RBIs, with a .170 batting average.

Martin Maldonado is batting a low .170 with only 40 hits in 235 at bats.

As the dust settles and the league officials review the incidents, the fallout from this heated clash remains to be seen. It serves as a reminder of the intense passions and fierce competition that fuel one of baseball’s most thrilling rivalries.

