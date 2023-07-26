After giving up a home run to San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, Angel Perdomo nailed Manny Machado with a fastball. Perdomo was quickly ejected as the umpires deemed he intentionally threw at Machado.

After the ejection, Pirates manager Derek Shelton was unhappy with the decision to eject his pitcher. He had some words for the umpiring crew and was ejected as well. MLB announced on Wednesday that Perdomo would be given a three-game suspension for his actions on Tuesday.

Juan Soto did not take his teammate getting thrown at lightly. He sent a clear message to the Pirates and any other team that decides to throw at them intentionally.

"It's not right. And then after he hit him, he literally charged to the plate. That's not right. You shouldn't do that... He's putting his teammates in (danger). Because we've got pitchers who throw hard too," said Juan Soto.

Juan Soto disagrees with Perdomo's actions, but this is nothing new in the game of baseball. Often, fans have seen a pitcher give up a home run and lose his cool on the next pitch.

Fortunately, the bad blood between these two teams should not last. After the afternoon matchup between the two teams on Wednesday, it will be the last matchup of the season.

Juan Soto will be an interesting name to follow with the trade deadline approaching

The trade deadline is quickly approaching, and one player whose status is up in the air is Juan Soto. The San Diego Padres have not lived up to expectations this season, and many believe them to be sellers to a point.

The team has already taken calls on pitchers Blake Snell and Josh Hader. Many speculate that Soto could be another player the team can move on from. But, MLB insider Bob Nightengale does not believe that will happen.

Nightengale has stated that San Diego has yet to make him available. Barring anything dramatic, he thinks San Diego will stick with him through the season. He believes the front office thinks they can re-sign him in the offseason.

Soto has been one of the few bright spots on this team. He is hitting .262/.416/.501 with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs. He is leading all of baseball again in walks, with 94 heading into Wednesday.