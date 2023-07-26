Why was Angel Perdomo ejected vs Padres? Pirates pitcher tossed in the 7th innings

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo was ejected during Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres after drilling Manny Machado with a pitch in the seventh innings.

The Padres went on to win the game 5-1 to tie the series and Perdomo's ejection didn't help his team. The left-handed pitcher only lasted for 0.1 innings, giving away a home run before getting tossed late in the game.

Perdomo started his MLB career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020 after signing for them from the Toronto Blue Jays. In December 2022, Perdomo signed a minor league deal with the Pirates and was later selected to the major league roster at the beginning of June after some impressive performances in the minors.

However, it is a big step to the major leagues and Angel Perdomo is still getting used to life with the Pirates. It was his third appearance for the Pittsburgh team on Tuesday, but he had a night to forget after Juan Soto took him to the stands with a homer and his reply was to hit Machado with a 98 mph fastball.

Machado was clearly unhappy with the pitch and umpire John Tumpane seemed to agree, tossing the pitcher immediately.

Angel Perdomo and the Pirates have another shot to win the series vs Padres

Despite having lost Tuesday's game to the San Diego Padres, the Pittsburgh Pirates started the series with a win on Monday. Hence, Wednesday's final game of the series will be the decider of the series winner. The Pirates are struggling in last place in their division and a win would go a long way for them right now.

