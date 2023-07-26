The Boston Red Sox might have won Tuesday night’s match against the Atlanta Braves, but the Braves recorded a triple play and stole the show.

The triple play took place at the bottom of the third inning. The NL leaders recorded a notable moment in the game which is worthy of making it to the season highlights.

Despite the loss, the Braves continue their dominance in being the league toppers. When the triple play occurred the Boston team was leading with 2-1. Triston Casas was at bat and hit a Charlie Morton pitch down center right to get the play started.

Center fielder Michael Harris II caught it. He threw that to first base to complete a double play. First baseman Matt Olson then threw to the third base to Austin Riley and thereby completed the triple play.

The 8-3-5 triple play marked the first occurrence of such a play since the Boston Beaneaters achieved one in 1884. Talkin’ Baseball posted the video of the Braves triple play.

“THE BRAVES RECORD THE TRIPLE PLAY 😮‍💨” – the post read.

MLB fans heavily mocked the Boston Red Sox base running due to the Braves triple play.

“What even was that” – one fan said.

KoBean @kobeanx @TalkinBaseball_ this is worse than little league base running wtf

“this is worse than little league base running” – another fan commented.

Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData @TalkinBaseball_ What is the Sox baserunning lately bruh

Fatal @fatalfr13nd @TalkinBaseball_ Just a regular day in Red Sox baserunning

Overzealous Cardinals Fan @TheCardsFanatic @TalkinBaseball_ That is just horrible base running by the red sox lmao

; @bendednikes @TalkinBaseball_ that was the worst display of base running i’ve ever seen

TheCiscoKid @TheCiscoKid6 @TalkinBaseball_ Terrible terrible base running

PropFollower @PropFollower @TalkinBaseball_ What is the Red Sox doinggggg - @TalkinJake

Joseph Eigo @JosephEigo Are we sure those are major leaguers on the base paths? This gotta be a joke twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

The Red Sox had recorded a triple play on May 2, 2017 against the Baltimore Orioles. Their last turned one was a 5-4-3 on August 15, 2017 opposite to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Will the Boston Red Sox be able to win this series against the Atlanta Braves?

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves drops his head back after being called out looking on strikes during the ninth inning of their 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

It was unexpected that the Boston Red Sox would register such a massive win against the Atlanta Braves.

Losing a game to the Boston team did not cost the Braves anything. The Braves still hold the best record in MLB at 64-35 and they bear an 11-game lead over second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

The Boston's team will try to emerge as winners on Wednesday night in the finale of their two-game interleague series against the Braves.

