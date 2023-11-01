Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 5 Predictions, Odds and Picks - November 1 | MLB 2023 Postseason

The Texas Rangers put it on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday. They won the game 11-7, giving them the advantage in the series 3-1. It was a team effort by Texas, who hit three home runs on the D-backs as their bullpen game did not work out. Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Jonah Heim all hit long balls.

Some were speculating how Texas' offense would look without Adolis Garcia, who was removed from the WS roster due to a strained oblique. However, this team had no problems putting runs on the board.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions

Pitching matchups have already been announced, and it will be a rematch from Game 1. Nathan Eovaldi will get the start for the Rangers, and the Diamondbacks will go with Zac Gallen. Eovaldi did not have his best start against the D-backs. He went 4.2 innings, giving up five runs on six hits. Gallen had a much better day, going five innings while giving up three runs on four hits.

Given that the Rangers are one game away from their first World Series trophy, Arizona must give it all it has. However, the Rangers are now 10-0 on the road in the postseason.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Tips

According to FanDuel, the Diamondbacks hold a slight edge over the Rangers. Arizona is a -116 favorite to win Game 5, while Texas is at -102 odds. For player props, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is a player who stands out. He is 7-for-20 against Eovaldi with two home runs to his name. Expect him to add a third homer against Eovaldi. For Texas, Mitch Garver has had great success against Gallen. He is 2-for-7 with a home run to his name. He is another player that could hit a home run on Wednesday.

Where to Watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

FOX is the exclusive home for the World Series. The first pitch is slated for 8:03 P.M. ET, 7:03 P.M. CST, and 5:03 P.M. PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX for viewers with cable. Those looking to live stream the game can do so on Fubo TV, where a free trial is available.