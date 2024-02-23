Ranking the top 5 custom baseball bats following Bryce Harper's Phillie Phanatic marvel

Ahead of his team's spring training opener, Bryce Harper dawned a bat featuring a likeness of Phillie Phanatic, the mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery last November, Harper had a strong season, connecting for 21 home runs and maintaining a .293 average. Perhaps with the Phanatic bat, Harper will see an even better year in 2023. Here are four more customs bats that have turned the heads of MLB fans.

'Bryce Harper with a new Phanatic bat!' - MLB

Custom baseball bats that delighted MLB fans

Bryson Stott

'On Sunday, Bryson Stott used a No. 2 pencil bat in the Little League Classic. Victus is now selling multiple editions of it for $190-$300' - Front Office Sports

During the 2023 Little League Classic, Bryce Harper's teammate, Bryson Stott, showed off a pencil design during the Phillies' contest against the Washington Nationals. Designed by the Pennsylvania-based bat company Victus, the bat depicted a number 2 pencil, perhaps as an homage to the school-aged participants in the Little League World Series.

Luis Robert Jr.

After defecting from Cuba, outfielder Luis Robert Jr. joined the Chicago White Sox in 2020, where he quickly became a fan favorite. During his 38-homer 2023 season, Robert Jr. was selected for the Home Run Derby.

'Luis Robert Jr's bat for the Home Run Derby is insane' - Fanatics Sportsbook

Although he was not ultimately successful, the Cuban emigree honored his homeland with a Cuban flag intertwined with a depiction of some sort of roaring cat-like creature.

Jeff McNeil

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is known as 'the squirrel' on account of his uncanny ability to get on base. The 2022 NL batting champ debuted a strange looking bat in his rookie campaign of 2018. Dawning his then-number at the base, the bat did not appear to have a knob, something that likely contributed to less weight, and possibly more control.

'(Jeff McNeil uses unusual bat with no knob) has been published on Sports Daily -' - SportDailys

Kyle Seager

The older brother of current Texas Rangers shortstop and reigning World Series MVP Corey, Kyle Seager was one of the first players to use a Victus custom bat. Although Seager retired in 2011, he was often seen dawning a camoflage Victus bat during BP. A power hitter to be sure, Seager hit 20 or more home runs each season between 2012 and 2019.

