Ranking the top 5 MLB outfielders of 2022, featuring Aaron Judge and Mike Trout

The 2022 MLB season has been fraught with individual brilliance across every position. With only three weeks of regular season action remaining, the dust is beginning to settle on the league’s most prolific performers.

This year’s outfielder pool is rich with talent in abundance. While some haven’t lived up to the hype and expectations going into the season, others have exceeded those expectations. Besides them, a select few have maintained their world-class performance levels.

From Mike Trout to Aaron Judge, here are the top 5 MLB outfielders of 2022 so far:

#5 Starling Marte (RF, New York Mets)

Starling Marte signed a four year, $78 million contract with the New York Mets last winter after a career-best 2021 split between the Marlins and Athletics. Marte has not only met every expectation since, he has surpassed them.

Earlier this season, Marte received his first All-Star Game call-up in six years, the second of his career. He has slashed .292/.347/.468 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 76 runs and 18 steals in 505 plate appearances this year. He has also compiled a 134 wRC+ with 2.9 fWAR.

Marte is currently in MLB's 10-day IL due to a "partial non-displaced fracture" in his right middle finger. In his absence, the Mets have looked less dynamic.

#4 Julio Rodriguez (CF, Seattle Mariners)

What can we say about Julio Rodriguez that we haven’t already? The Mariners rookie has been one of the league’s best performers in his debut campaign.

He is an excellent hitter, he has good fielding ability, he is strong, he is quick - a true five-tool player. Add to that the leadership that he has shown at such a young age.

Alex Mayer @alexmayer34 Julio Rodríguez is the 4th AL player age 21-or-younger to hit 25+ home runs in his first MLB season, joining Joe DiMaggio (1936), Ted Williams (1939) & Eddie Murray (1977). Julio Rodríguez is the 4th AL player age 21-or-younger to hit 25+ home runs in his first MLB season, joining Joe DiMaggio (1936), Ted Williams (1939) & Eddie Murray (1977).

Rodriguez has averaged .277/.340/.494 with 25 home runs and 24 stolen bases so far. He is the leading candidate to win the AL Rookie of the Year award.

#3 Mookie Betts (RF, Los Angeles Dodgers)

The Dodgers have been the best team in MLB this year by a country-mile, and Mookie Betts has had a big hand in that. Betts is currently in his third season with the Dodgers, with the ongoing campaign arguably being his best one yet.

This season, Betts is hitting .277 with an OPS of .911 and OPS+ of 145. He has notched a career-best 34 homers, 34 doubles, and three triples. He has been on an absolute tear since last month.

Betts has made 38 appearances since the start of August. In that duration, he has slashed an astonishing .303/.365/.651, with an OPS of 1.016. That run also comprises 11 home runs, 16 doubles and two triples.

#2 Mike Trout (CF, Los Angeles Angels)

The name is enough, isn’t it? Mike Trout has 35 home runs in just 101 games this year. He missed a little over a month due to a rare back problem but ever since returning, he has shown us that his back is perfectly fine.

MLB @MLB

9/5: HR

9/6: HR

9/7: HR

9/9: HR

9/10: HR

9/12: HR



Just a week in the life of @MikeTrout. #ULTRAMoment

The 10-time All-Star is slashing .277/.367/.628 with 35 homers, 20 doubles and 69 RBIs. Since returning, he has gone deep 11 times with 18 RBIs in 22 games, including a seven-game home run streak between Sept. 4 and 12.

#1 Aaron Judge (CF, New York Yankees)

La crème de la crème. This really has been Aaron Judge’s year. Without him, the Yankees won’t be anywhere near the postseason conversation.

Judge is enjoying the best season of his MLB career, which puts him in pole position for this year’s American League MVP award. In 137 games this term, he has slashed .307/.410/.679 with a league-leading 57 home runs and 118 RBIs.

MLB @MLB Two tonight and 57 this year for @TheJudge44 Two tonight and 57 this year for @TheJudge44! 😱 https://t.co/Ha00llRAph

Judge is currently on pace to end the MLB season with 65 home runs. The current American League record for most homers in a single season (61) currently belongs to Yankees legend Roger Maris.

