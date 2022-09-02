Ranking the top 5 MLB Wild Card Games of all-time

The MLB postseason is just a month away as teams are vying for playoff positions. This year's postseason has a new format that entails an extra Wild Card team for each league. There have been many Wild Card game memories over the past several decades. Here's a look at the five best MLB Wild Card Games.

#5. MLB's 2021 NL Wild Card Game: St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Wild Card Round - St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Last year's NL Wild Card Game was an instant classic. The game featured a 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers team that narrowily lost their division to the San Francisco Giants.

The game also featured a red-hot St. Louis Cardinals team that won 17 games in a row to get to the playoffs. The game was tied at 1-1 going into the ninth inning before Chris Taylor hit a walk-off two-run home run to send the Dodgers to the NLDS.

#4. 2018 NL Wild Card Game: Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs

Wild Card Game - Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs

A game for the ages between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies. The game went into extra-innings and ended with an upset victory for the Rockies over the Cubs.

#3. 2019 NL Wild Card Game: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals

Wild Card Round - Milwaukee Brewers v Washington Nationals

The game at Nationals Park was a thriller to the end. The Brewers led late in the 8th inning before a Juan Soto base hit for the Nationals led to a massive comeback win.

This win eventually led to the Nationals winning the World Series.

#2. 2014 AL Wild Card Game: Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals

Wild Card Game - Oakland Athletics v Kansas City Royals

The Royals had not made the postseason since 1985 before this matchup, and it proved to be a thriller. The game featured an epic comeback by the Royals as they capped things off with a walk-off win in extra innings. The Royals rode this momentum all the way to the World Series!

#1. 2016 AL Wild Card Game: Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

MLB Wild Card Game - Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

The best MLB Wild Card game of all-time came between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. The game featured a pitching duel between the two sides as they were tied 2-2 going into extra-innings.

Then, in the 11th inning, Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion blasted a walk-off three-run home run that put the Toronto crowd into a frenzy!

These are the five best MLB Wild Card games of all-time. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

