Rays drop Wander Franco from playoffs as shortstop serves indefinite administrative leave amid alleged relation with minor

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Wander Franco is not expected to be with the team as they battle in the postseason. Manager Kevin Cash told reporters Wednesday that the team is preparing for the postseason without the young slugger.

Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug 14 by Major League Baseball last month for his alleged relationship with a minor. The league and authorities in his home country of the Dominican Republic have been investigating the incident.

Franco, who signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the club in 2021, will be on administrative leave indefinitely. While he will not be on the postseason roster, he will still receive pay and service time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Franco is in his third year in the league and was on the verge of his best season this season. Before being placed on administrative leave, he slashed .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

Wander Franco is not the only player the Rays lost for the postseason

Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco is not the only middle infielder the Tampa Bay Rays will not have for the postseason. Second baseman Brandon Lowe fractured his right patella and will be out for four to six weeks.

Expand Tweet

This is a big blow for the Rays, as Lowe provides a ton of pop in the batting order. He has blasted 21 home runs for the team this season, the second-most in his career.

However, this is not the only injury the Rays are dealing with. Randy Arozarena was removed from the game on Friday with right quad tightness and is expected to be day-to-day. Moreover, outfielders Luke Raley and Jose Siri are on the injured list, leaving the roster incomplete.

It will be interesting to see if the Rays have enough to make a World Series run.