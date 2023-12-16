On Thursday, the Rays sent Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot to the Dodgers in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny Deluca. While they received two exciting prospects, it will be tough for Tampa Bay to replace Glasnow.

Glasnow is coming off a career-high in innings and signed a five-year extension with LA. Tampa Bay knows how good of a pitcher and person Glasnow is and took to social media to thank him for his time.

Tampa Bay Rays X post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Glasnow is coming off one of his best seasons in 2023. He compiled a career-high 10 wins with a 3.53 ERA and a career-high 162 strikeouts. Now, he joins a Dodgers team that is loaded with talent.

Tampa Bay had problems maintaining a healthy-enough starting rotation last season. Moving on from Glasnow is going to be a tough pill to swallow for a lot of fans.

"This is the hardest franchise is all of sports to root for.. Y'all do not make it easy" one fan posted.

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

"I'm in pain" another fan posted.

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Rays fans will certainly miss Tyler Glasnow. He is a fantastic pitcher, however, he could never stay healthy when he was in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Tampa Bay Fan X Post

Tampa Bay must rely on a depth chart of Zach Efflin, Aaron Civale, Shane Baz, Zack Littell, and Taj Bradley to stay healthy. That could be a lot to ask for for this group.

Former Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow is moving closer to home

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays

Tyler Glasnow, a Southern California product, is returning close to home after spending the last six seasons with the Rays. He joins a rotation that includes Walker Buehler, coming off Tommy John surgery, and Bobby Miller.

Miller had an exceptional rookie season in 2023. He made 22 starts, compiling an 11-4 record with a 3.76 ERA on 124.1 innings of work. Miller also had an impressive 119 strikeouts to his name.

After signing Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers became the favorites to win the 2024 World Series. With the addition of Glasnow, they become a much scarier team. If he can stay healthy, LA looks like a top dog for years to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.