Rays' Jonathan Aranda drops 1-word reaction as wife Milka soaks up the sun in olive green swimsuit

Jonathan Aranda and wife Milka Medranoa welcomed their first child in January 2024 and enjoyed their first full year as a family of three. During the most recent Major League Baseball offseason, the family spent time making memories together.

With Jonathan now playing for the Rays during the season, Milka is spending more time alone. On Monday, she uploaded a photo to her Instagram story to show that she was enjoying some time outdoors.

@milkamedranoa IG Story

In the photo, Milka wore an olive-green swimsuit with her feet dangling in the water and soaking up the sun.

Jonathan Aranda might not be with his wife, but he was able to make her aware that he noticed her. He dropped a one-word response to the photo.

"Mamacita."

It has been an up-and-down start to this MLB career for Aranda, but he has always had the support of Medranoa throughout the journey.

Jonathan Aranda honors wife Milka, daughter with City Connect cleats

Jonathan Aranda has to abide by MLB uniform policies most of the time, but the league also allows players to express themselves at times during the season. In May 2024, Aranda was able to honor his wife, Milka, and their daughter with special cleats.

The purple and neon green cleats featured the names of his two female family members on the back of each shoe as he wanted to honor them. His daughter, Regina, was born in January 2024, and that was the first MLB season as a father for Aranda.

When Regina was born, Milka shared the arrival of their baby girl with her Instagram followers, providing a heartwarming caption that read:

"Welcome to the world Regina, we are very happy to have you with us, we love you with all our hearts. Thank you all for your prayers for our family."

Even though the family enjoyed time together during the offseason, they will have to spend a lot of time apart while Aranda is doing what he can to produce for the Rays.

