  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Rays' Jonathan Aranda drops 1-word reaction as wife Milka soaks up the sun in olive green swimsuit

Rays' Jonathan Aranda drops 1-word reaction as wife Milka soaks up the sun in olive green swimsuit

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 08, 2025 19:37 GMT
@milkamedranoa IG, jarandav IG
@milkamedranoa IG, jarandav IG, Jonathan Aranda and wife Milka

Jonathan Aranda and wife Milka Medranoa welcomed their first child in January 2024 and enjoyed their first full year as a family of three. During the most recent Major League Baseball offseason, the family spent time making memories together.

Ad

With Jonathan now playing for the Rays during the season, Milka is spending more time alone. On Monday, she uploaded a photo to her Instagram story to show that she was enjoying some time outdoors.

@milkamedranoa IG Story, Jonathan Aranda comment
@milkamedranoa IG Story, Jonathan Aranda comment

In the photo, Milka wore an olive-green swimsuit with her feet dangling in the water and soaking up the sun.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jonathan Aranda might not be with his wife, but he was able to make her aware that he noticed her. He dropped a one-word response to the photo.

"Mamacita."

It has been an up-and-down start to this MLB career for Aranda, but he has always had the support of Medranoa throughout the journey.

Jonathan Aranda honors wife Milka, daughter with City Connect cleats

Jonathan Aranda has to abide by MLB uniform policies most of the time, but the league also allows players to express themselves at times during the season. In May 2024, Aranda was able to honor his wife, Milka, and their daughter with special cleats.

Ad
Ad

The purple and neon green cleats featured the names of his two female family members on the back of each shoe as he wanted to honor them. His daughter, Regina, was born in January 2024, and that was the first MLB season as a father for Aranda.

When Regina was born, Milka shared the arrival of their baby girl with her Instagram followers, providing a heartwarming caption that read:

"Welcome to the world Regina, we are very happy to have you with us, we love you with all our hearts. Thank you all for your prayers for our family."
Ad

Even though the family enjoyed time together during the offseason, they will have to spend a lot of time apart while Aranda is doing what he can to produce for the Rays.

About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी