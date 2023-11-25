Ray’s Randy Arozarena has added another accolade to his growing list of achievements, being named one of GQ Mexico’s Men of the Year for 2023. The announcement has sent waves of axcitement among fans, with many celebrating the Cuban-Mexican outfielder’s success.

Expand Tweet

The GQ Mexico article highlights Arozarena’s significant contributions to Mexican baseball, emphasizing key moments such as his standout performance in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on March 16th. The piece also recognizes Arozarena’s cultural impact beyonf the baseball diamond, notinghis influence on musicians like Bad Bunny.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mexican King." - Added one fan

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In a translated excerpt from the GQ interview, Arozarena reflects on hisjourney to stardom, acknowledging the hard work, sacrifice, and pride he feels in achieving success. He emphasized the importance of the process, stating:

"Without a process, a hard one, there is no success. And that has been the key to my success."

The magazine features striking photos of Arozarena captured by photographer Ram Martinez, showcasing the athlete’s charisma and style.

Randy Arozarena shared the recognition along manager Benjamin Gil and mexican baseball executives.

Arozarena shares the title of GQ Mexico’s Man of the Year with other notable figures in Mexican baseball, including manager Benjamin Gil, and executives Horacio de la Vega and Guillermo Murra. The quarted was recognized for their collective contributions to the success of Mexican baseball in the past year.

"What playing loud gets you." - Posted another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manager Benjamin Gil expressed the significance of the team’s accomplishments, especially in the World Baseball Classic, where the Mexican national team achieved a historic third-place finish. Gil highlighted the growing popularity of baseball in Mexico, evident in increased attendance at summer and winter baseball games, as well as the presence of Mexican fans in Major League Baseball stadiums.

The recognition of Arozarena and his fellow honorees as GQ Mexico’s Men of the Year underscores their impact on the sport and the broader cultural landscape. As the baseball community and fans celebrate this achievement, Arozarena’s influence continues to trascend the boundaries of the baseball field.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.