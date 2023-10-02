Rays vs. Rangers schedule: Dates, How to Watch, TV Channel & Live Stream for 2023 AL Wild Card games

The Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers will face off during the first round of the MLB playoffs. The Wild Card round will see these two franchises square off, with the Rays being the home team. They earned the first wild card spot and the Rangers took the second. When does the series take place? Here's everything you need to know.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers schedule

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the official schedule for the Rangers/Rays series:

October 3: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

October 4: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

October 5: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers (if necessary)

The final game is only if the two teams split the first two. If one team sweeps the first two games, they move on to play the Baltimore Orioles.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Wild Card series

Live television will carry all playoff games. Fortunately, all three games will be available on the same network: ABC. On October 3, 4, and 5, head to ABC at about 3 pm EST and you'll be able to catch this exciting series.

What time will Tampa Bay Rays play Texas Rangers?

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Rangers

As mentioned the games for the Rangers vs. Rays series will be at around 3 pm EST every single day. The official start time for the first pitch is 3:08 pm EST for every single matchup. All three days, the game will commence at that time.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream

Live television surrogates, such as Hulu or Spectrum, will have the game on ABC as a way to stream. Unfortunately, only a few other options remain. FuboTV has a free trial for a week, which could last the full series and then some, so it's worth checking out if you need to stream these games.

How to buy tickets for Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

Tickets for all games in this Rangers Rays series went on sale as soon as it was official. The seedings determined where the games would be, so tickets went on sale. They're likely hard to find now. Nevertheless, you can still score some.

Visit the two teams' official sites to see about tickets. That and Ticketmaster are considered first-hand purchasing methods and are sometimes cheaper. Resale sites like StubHub or SeatGeek can have tickets, but they may be inflated.