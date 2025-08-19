"Real housewife of MLB" - Fans clown Tommy Pham over hilarious bench-clearing drama

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham is drawing immense backlash after the latest bench-clearing drama at PNC Park on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays.In the bottom of the seventh inning, with Pittsburgh leading 3-2, Pham drew a four-pitch walk from Blue Jays pitcher Brandon Little. Pham celebrated the walk by flipping the bat, sending it right in front of catcher Tyler Heineman. Pham was heading toward first base, but circled back toward the plate to exchange words with the Blue Jays catcher.As Pham closed in, both dugouts emptied and the benches cleared. Blue Jays veterans George Springer and Ty France de-escalated by escorting the outfielder toward first base.Fans online had a hilarious reaction as they vented against the outfielder for acting immature and childish. One even went as far as to say:&quot;Respectfully, Tommy Pham is the real housewife of MLB.&quot;Tampa Bay Tay @TayVictoria8LINKRespectfully, Tommy Pham is the real housewife of MLB&quot;He name searches himself. Would LOVE for him to read some truth,&quot; another fan added.&quot;He’s always on edge😂😂,&quot; another user commented.&quot;Disrespectfully. He's an a**. He told me to fuck off earlier this year because i wanted a picture with him,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;He is an idiot with decent physical skills. It's his 10 cent brain that creates trouble. Nobody can stand the asshole, been that way his whole career,&quot; another fan said.&quot;there's a fine line between 'tough guy' and 'emotional baby,'&quot; one fan added.&quot;every year Tommy Pham is just begging to fight somebody 😭😭😭,&quot; another wrote.Tommy Pham and Tyler Heineman provided clarity on the situationAfter the 5-2 win for Pittsburgh, both Tommy Pham and Tyler Heineman reacted to the situation. The Blue Jays catcher later confirmed he didn’t initiate anything. He was simply surprised by Pham's behavior.&quot;He didn’t say a word to me. I didn’t say a word to him. He just looked like he wanted to have a fight,” Heineman told MLB.com. “I asked the umpire on the 2-0 pitch, ‘You got that just off? It was pretty close right there.’ He looked at me and didn’t say a word, then he bat flipped and looked straight at me. I just put up my arms and he walked towards me. I don’t really know.&quot;Later on Monday night, Tommy Pham fired back, saying that Heineman's complaint about a low, outside pitch was disrespectful.&quot;[Complaining] about a ball not being called a strike to the umpire when it’s clearly below the zone and away is disrespectful not only to the umpire but the hitter as well,&quot; Pham said. &quot;... I know the zone.&quot;The altercation is one of the many instances where Pham has been at the center of a controversy in the past few seasons.