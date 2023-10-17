Bryce Harper drove the first pitch he saw on his 31st birthday into the stadium, Kyle Schwarber hit his first homer, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Monday, October 16.

"NLCS Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies," FanGraphs Baseball wrote on X.

The Philadelphia Phillies star, Harper, became the only fourth player in MLB playoff history to hit a home run on his birthday.

"Born in October. Born for October. Happy 31st birthday to Bryce Harper," MLB shared a video.

Kyle Schwarber, a Phillies outfielder, praised Harper, saying that every time the latter is on the field, everyone knows he is aiming for something extraordinary.

“'He is looking for the moment. He wants it. When he goes up to the plate you’re thinking he is going to do something special every time. Its really cool to see a player succeed at that stage” Schwarber on Bryce Harper," John Clark wrote on X.

Kyle Schwarber's NLCS first leadoff homer

Kyle Schwarber hit his club on the board as the first in the 2023 National League Championship Series with his first home run of the 2023 MLB playoffs, as well as overtook two baseball legends for the most leadoff home runs ever in the postseason.

Schwarber hit his first home run of the season on the first pitch he saw against Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Setting the tone early on the plate seemed to infuse even more enthusiasm into his teammates, as Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos each blasted a single home run in their respective first at-bats of the game.

Schwarber led the National League in home runs during his first season with the Phillies in 2022, capturing his first Silver Slugger Award and helping the team reach the World Series.