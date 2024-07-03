"Really a DH needs to replace cleats every three days" "Does he eat them after every series" - Fans troll J.D. Martinez for Adidas cleats incident

New York Mets slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday with a sore ankle. This was thanks to the new cleats he ordered on Amazon and wore on Monday due to a shipping delay on the model he usually wears.

Learning of the injury, Adidas overnighted him three pairs of cleats to hold him over while his large order ships. However, that big shipment must hurry because the slugger runs through a pair every three games, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

That is quite the short lifespan for a pair of cleats, especially given Martinez has been used as a designated hitter this year. It is a wonder how he goes through so many so quickly.

After learning of Martinez's short cycle of cleats, it did not take long for them to troll the six-time All-Star on social media. They want to know what he is putting those soles through.

"Really a DH needs to replace cleats every three days. So I'm guessing regular [players] replace them every day?" - one fan said.

"Three games? Does he eat them after every series wtf?" - said another.

"Why does a DH need a new pair of cleats every series" - said another.

Fans wonder if a DH goes through a pair of cleats every three games, how big of an order do position players have to put in? Somebody like Aaron Judge must go through an egregious amount of cleats.

"Walking from the bench to the plate 12 times wears out a pair of cleats? Wow, glad I don’t play baseball" - said another.

"Meanwhile somewhere in Guatemala there's a cleatless boy playing shortstop" - said another.

"Listen I’m no expert, but a pair lasting 3 games when he only hits seems bad…" - said another.

There is no denying that Adidas makes a ton of money off Martinez. Given the news, he may be their best customer.

J.D. Martinez is back in the lineup for the Mets on Wednesday

New York Mets - J.D. Martinez (Image via USA Today)

While J.D. Martinez was scratched from the lineup on Tuesday, he would return on Wednesday. He is back in the three-spot, hitting right in front of Pete Alonso.

This is great news as the Mets have turned their season around and might not be sellers at the trade deadline. They hold a 42-41 record with some manageable series this month.

