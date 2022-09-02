"Really odd move considering how thin we are in CF" "His AAA success has never translated to the majors" - Houston Astros fans react to former top prospect Lewis Brinson joining San Francisco Giants

The Houston Astros have traded outfielder Lewis Brinson to the San Francisco Giants.
Brinson was on a minor league deal with Houston. He is eligible to be traded since he didn’t make it to a single major league roster this term.
"According to MLB transaction page, Astros traded CF Lewis Brinson to San Francisco Giants. He was in Triple-A." - Brian McTaggart
Brinson was once considered one of the most promising prospects in American baseball. He was a first-round pick by the Texas Rangers during the 2012 MLB draft. He was ranked as a top-30 prospect for three straight seasons (2014-16).
He joined the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017 as part of the Rangers’ blockbuster trade for Jonathan Lucroy. He made his long-awaited major league debut that year before being used as leverage by the Brewers to acquire 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich in a 4-for-1 trade.
Brinson hasn’t lived up to the billing of his top prospect status. In 341 major league appearances, he has slashed a meager .199/.248/.323 across 1,111 plate appearances.
In comparison, he has fared much better in Triple-A this season. In 364 plate appearances for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Brinson has averaged .299/.356/.574 with 22 homers, 21 doubles, and five triples.
Lewis Brinson trade is a win-win for both the Astros and the Giants
The deal makes sense for both parties involved. The Astros didn't have any plans in the pipeline to hand Lewis Brinson a major league call-up anytime soon. They have many players who need playing time in Triple-A, and the 28-year-old veteran was essentially taking up a spot.
The Astros maintained their grasp on the American League’s top seed by sweeping their rivals, the Texas Rangers, in the two-game Lone Star Series.
The Astros won 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon to secure their 17th win in the month of August. The reigning AL champions will enter September with a 84-47 record, matching their best return through 131 games.
The Giants, on the other hand, are 10.5 games behind for the National League's final Wild Card spot. They can make good use of Brinson in their outfield, and a major league call-up is a possibility down the line. For now, he will begin his Giants tenure with Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats.
It’s a low-risk deal for San Francisco, which could potentially reap big rewards down the line. At the time of writing, neither club has officially announced the deal.