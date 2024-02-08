Rebecca Grossman Update: Evidence currently favoring former MLB star Scott Erickson in hit-and-run case

A veteran crash investigator has testified that Rebecca Grossman pushed the gas pedal on her high-powered Mercedes SUV on a residential street, hitting an astonishing 81 miles per hour and without hardly hitting the brakes at all before she fatally hit two boys in a Westlake Village crosswalk in 2020.

Expand Tweet

The woman was entangled in a love affair with former MLB pitcher Scott Erickson, who she accused of being involved in the crash. A trial ensued, but the case is tipping towards her being guilty via the testimony of the crash investigator that Rebecca Grossman is the one who drove the car that struck and killed the two boys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rebecca Grossman drove the car in double murder Scott Erickson was accused of

Prosecutors used data from the black box in her vehicle, which tracks movement speed and other things. It confirmed that she was going quite fast and briefly and lightly tapped the brakes before hitting what was consistent with "two small objects", according to the LA Times.

The black box indicated that had she been driving the 45-mile-per-hour speed limit, she would have traveled about 326 feet in those five seconds, as opposed to the 559 feet she, who has been described as an LA socialite, went at the speed she was traveling.

Scott Erickson wasn't involved in the physical crash with Rebecca Grossman

Investigator Michael Hale said:

“Ultimately, had that vehicle been following the speed limit, there would have been no crash."

This confirms as well that Scott Erickson, who pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was not involved. The two had been day drinking during their love affair that day and drove off, but Erickson's vehicle wasn't involved.

Her lawyers alleged that the former New York Yankees pitcher's car had hit the children, but Hale said:

“The crash point data ... shows she hit those children. There is data that supports two strikes.”

That would mean that she hit both of the victims and Erickson did not, and Grossman was officially charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.