Who is Rebecca Grossman? All we know about woman blaming former Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson for double murder

Rebecca Grossman is a woman who has accused former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Scott Erickson of double murder. She has been referred to as an "LA socialite" before and she lives in the Los Angeles area. She's married to prominent burn surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman.

Rebecca Grossman was reportedly having a love affair with the former Dodgers ace. The crash that took the life of the two brothers reportedly happened after the two had been day drinking and then drove away in separate vehicles.

She is on trial for the double murder, with prosecutors alleging that it was her vehicle that sped through the crosswalk and killed a pair of brothers. She argues that Erickson is involved.

Grossman is currently 60 years old.

Rebecca Grossman accused Scott Erickson, a former New York Yankees pitcher, of double murder. The two had been entangled in a love affair and would go on to be involved in an accident that took the life of two people.

Per the New York Post, the defense is looking to clear Erickson, who also pitched for the New York Mets, of any wrongdoing:

“The defense intends to argue that the black car that is at issue in this particular scenario is not Erickson’s.”

On the contrary, LA Prosecutor Jamie Castro said that they're looking to prove that it was Erickson's car and not the one belonging to Grossman:

“The people intend to put forth evidence that it was, in fact, Erickson. We’re not looking to get into any salacious information.”

Grossman was accused of driving at least 70 mph in a 45 mile per hour zone, though police say that she might have reached 81 mph before impact. According to reports, Erickson's car also went through the crosswalk first.

Grossman is represented in this case by high profile lawyer Tony Buzbee. Buzbee grew in fame thanks to his role as the lawyer for those accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault.

