The New York Mets have made a clear statement of intent by hiring David Stearns as their first-ever president of baseball operations.

David Stearns will officially assume his position after the conclusion of the regular season. As they enter a rebuilding phase, the Mets aim to rival the Yankees as the city's favorite baseball team.

This sentiment was echoed by an MLB podcaster during a recent episode of the "Foul Territory" podcast, who stated:

"The Mets want to supplant the Yankees as the most popular team in baseball"

The podcaster emphasized that unlike older GMs, who focus on quick fixes through free agents, Stearns, with his longer contract, can methodically build the roster.

He asserted:

"It's not like you're getting a decrepit GM who's got like one and half years at the helm and he's just gonna buy every free agent and see what happens"

Further, he compared Stearns' potential for rebuilding the Mets to the way Brian Cashman has revamped the Yankees.

"He (Stearns) is gonna build this thing to the point that I think that he could do the job that Cashman has done with the Yankees"

Stearns, a childhood Mets fan, is uniquely positioned for this challenge. Having previously served as the president of baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, Stearns brings a wealth of experience to his new job.

Why David Stearns is a good choice for the New York Mets?

David Stearns takes over a New York Mets team with a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. Even after a 101-win season in 2022, the Mets have underperformed in 2023 despite boasting the MLB's highest payroll.

In an attempt to change their trajectory, they traded star pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to boost their farm system. However, key players like Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo remain, along with catcher Francisco Alvarez.

For the first time, Stearns will have a large budget to work with, thanks to Mets owner Steve Cohen. This mix of financial power and Stearns' proven skills could be a big advantage for the Mets.

Stearns' success with the Milwaukee Brewers stands as a testament to his ability. Despite never having a top-half payroll, he led the Brewers to four consecutive postseason appearances.

The Mets have yet to bring a World Series championship to Queens since 1986. Stearns will be leading the push to end the team's long championship drought.