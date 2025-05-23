Red Sox ace reveals Hollywood favorites ft. Quentin Tarantino, Barry Keoghan

Boston Red Sox ace Lucas Giolito is a fan of Hollywood movies and TV shows. He was asked to name some of his favorites that he loves watching in his downtime.

Ad

On Thursday, WEEI Sports' Rob Bradford interviewed Giolito, asking him questions his silver screen preferences. During the interview, the veteran pitcher also revealed his favorite actors and filmmakers.

Giolito said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I like Barry Keoghan. He's good. I just watched Masters of the Air on Apple TV. Not to give spoilers, but he's not in the show that long—still, I liked his character."

Ad

Trending

Giolito named another actor whom he finds "incredible." He added:

"Patricia Arquette—she's incredible. I mean, she's been at it for a long, long time. But recently watching Severance and went back and watched Ben Stiller's first show that he directed, Escape at Dannemora. Wow, she's incredible."

The Red Sox star then delved into his personal life a little bit. Giolito recalled his time playing baseball in Auburn, New York, a town famously centered around a maximum-security prison.

Ad

“I played in Auburn, New York—short season," Giolito added. "It's a town built around a high-security prison, and Escape from Dannemora—I'm like, did they film this in Auburn? They actually didn't."

Giolito said that he soon realized that there were many such towns in the state of New York. However, Auburn was eventually referenced at one point in the show. Giolito got very excited about it and even told his girlfriend that he played baseball there.

Ad

As for his favorite filmmaker? Giolito didn’t hesitate, saying:

"My favorite director of all time is probably Tarantino or Kubrick."

Ad

Lucas Giolito slated to start Friday's doubleheader game

After a washout, the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles are slated to play two back-to-back games on Friday. As per Red Sox beat Gabrielle Starr, Brayan Bello will get the ball for Game 1, and the Red Sox will send Lucas Giolito on the mound for the second game of the doubleheader.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, Giolito was scheduled to start Thursday's game, which was postponed due to bad weather.

After the Red Sox brought Lucas Giolito to town, he couldn't pitch even a single time for Boston for an internal brace procedure to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

Ahead of the 2025 season, he exercised his $19 million option. However, he is not having the best season. After four starts and 20.1 innings, he has posted a dismal 7.08 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More