Red Sox extend All-Star ace for record-breaking $170M, per MLB insider

The Boston Red Sox moved fast with their southpaw starter Garrett Crochet after acquiring him in a trade from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason. Crochet made his Red Sox debut on Opening Day and it seems enough as the franchise went forward to sign him to a lucrative contract extension.

Ad

MLB insider Jeff Passan reported on Monday that the club is in agreement on a six-year contract extension worth $170 million with Crochet. The contract will kick in from 2026 and also includes an opt-out after 2030, which means the All-Star ace can opt-out when he is 31 years old.

Moreover, unlike most high-paying contracts these days, Crochet's deal has no deferred money in place.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Passan also noted that this contract is the largest extension ever for a pitcher with over four years of service, surpassing the previous record held by Jacob deGrom, who signed a five-year, $137.5 million deal with the Mets in 2018 that included an opt-out after the fourth season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garrett Crochet's deal includes potential escalators of up to $2 million per year between 2027 and 2031, depending on his performance in the Cy Young Award voting. While the contract does not include a no-trade clause, Crochet will receive a $2 million assignment bonus if he is traded at any point during the duration of the deal.

Garrett Crochet already had plans to stay with Boston long term

MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn

The Red Sox made a massive move when they traded for Garrett Crochet. They let go of prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman González. All of them were on Boston’s Top 30 prospect list at the time of the trade.

Ad

After receiving a standing ovation during the winter event at MGM Musical Hall at Fenway, Crochet made his feelings known on staying with the Red Sox beyond the 2025 season.

“Staying in Boston long term is something that has a lot of merit in my mind and something that I think would be awesome,” Crochet said on Jan. 11.

Crochet converted to a full-time starter only last year with the White Sox. He posted a 3.58 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 146 innings. In his first start of the 2025 season, Crochet pitched five innings, allowing two runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback