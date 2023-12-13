According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell has agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. In his last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, he bounced between AAA and major league but struggled to nail a permanent roster seat.

However, he will be turning out in Red Sox colors next season, after securing a guaranteed deal with the MLB giants.

As soon as this news was shared on Twitter, fans had some fun at the Red Sox's expense. The jibes were mostly aimed at Criswell's contract value, comparing it to new Dodgers man Shohei Ohtani's contract.

"Making half of what ohtani is in 2024 wtf" a fan said.

One fan sarcastically quipped that his remaining salary probably has been deferred, like Ohtani's contract.

"just for $1M? Must be deferring the other $699M," another fan quipped.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

For context, Ohtani agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. However, the two-way star has chosen to defer nearly 97% of his annual compensation throughout his 10-year contract. Instead of collecting it in full each year, the Japanese sensation will receive the remainder of his money after his contract expires in 10 years.

Cooper Criswell's MLB career

The Los Angeles Angels picked Cooper Criswell in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB draft. On August 2021, the Angels picked up Criswell's contract after he went 2-1 with a 3.98 ERA and 27 strikeouts in four starts with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. He made his debut the same night, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing three runs.

Criswell was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays on July 16, 2022. On September 12, 2022, Criswell was re-signed to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement player. He struck out four batters and walked one while allowing one earned run on two hits in 3.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays. He was demoted to Triple-A the next day after being removed from the 40-man roster.

He has a 5.73 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 33.0 innings of pitching for the Rays in 10 games in 2023.

