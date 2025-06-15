Red Sox fan’s Aaron Judge fandom goes viral amid Yankees' woes against Boston

A Boston Red Sox fan is gaining attention for her loyalty to the home team and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge. When the Yankees and the Red Sox face each other at Fenway Park, she has a unique way to cheer.
At the Yankees–Red Sox matchup at Fenway Park on the weekend, cameras caught Bridget from Vermont donning a Yankees-style judge robe every time Judge stepped up to the plate — while still wearing a Red Sox cap.
Tom Carroll, a fellow Red Sox fan on X (formerly Twitter), added context in a widely shared post:
“Bridget from Vermont is a massive Red Sox fan, but Aaron Judge is her favorite player… She’s sitting behind home plate tonight at Fenway, and has a Judge robe she puts on every time he comes to the plate… while wearing a Sox hat 😅.”
The clip, shared by Jomboy Media and credited to @yaboitcfresh, quickly went viral, with thousands of views.
Garrett Crochet full of admiration for Aaron Judge after Yankees latest loss vs Red Sox
Garrett Crochet faced Aaron Judge on Friday night in the Yankees' 2-1 loss against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Judge, who couldn't get anything going against Crochet all night, homered in the ninth inning to tie the game, which was eventually won by the Red Sox 2-1 in the 10th inning.
After the game, Crochet shared why it's difficult to face Judge at the plate.
"It’s tough when you’re looking at scouting reports and the whole thing is bright red," Crochet said.
"What I was thinking and trying to do wasn’t working, so you’ve got to make an adjustment,” Judge said of the home run. “That’s what this game is.”
Fellow Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough called his captain “the best player in the world.”
Opposing manager Alex Cora said:
“Judgie does what Judgie does. He got one pitch down the whole night and hit it out of the ballpark.”
Judge leads the MLB with 26 home runs, along with 60 RBIs and a .384 batting average.