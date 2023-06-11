The series between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees has proved to be a low-scoring affair so far. After the Yankees batting lineup failed to turn up during the opener, it was the Red Sox offense that could only manage a solitary run in a 3-1 loss in the second game.

Rafael Devers scored off a solo home run for Boston in a sixth innings leadoff hit that tied the score at one a piece. It came in New York starter Domingo German's last innings for the Yankees after giving away six hits but earning only one run.

What should trouble the Red Sox offense is their inability to convert plays after good starts to an inning. German found himself in trouble in all six innings but bailed his team out with a 0 for 5 with runners in scoring positions. The Boston offense stranded eleven batters throughout the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After that, the German trio of Yankees relievers - Wandy Peralta, Tommy Kahnle and Clay Holmes - completed the job for their team. The Red Sox faithful were upset at their offense as their carelessness cost them the game.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

DepressedBostonFan @Camkawg2003 @RedSox This offense is an embarrassment. Along with the team. Just embarrassing. A struggle to score over 3 runs a night. Absolute joke @RedSox This offense is an embarrassment. Along with the team. Just embarrassing. A struggle to score over 3 runs a night. Absolute joke

King @King73829221 @RedSox most unproductive lineup I’ve seen in a while. fire Chaim Bloom @RedSox most unproductive lineup I’ve seen in a while. fire Chaim Bloom

Doop 🥽 @HomieDoop @RedSox We had 1 runner on every inning and you’re telling me we score one run, this team ain’t serious @RedSox We had 1 runner on every inning and you’re telling me we score one run, this team ain’t serious

Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks about converting traffic and finishing plays

Alex Cora was quite critical of his lineup's inability to close out the traffic left on the bases. After the game, he spoke about the offense not finishing their at-bats. This has left them with a run-making deficit.

“We have traffic — we’re working the counts but obviously we’re not scoring runs,” Alex Cora said. “We’re not finishing anything. The two-out hits, they’re always important in this game and we’ve just got to find way to get it going, finish the at-bats.”

Boston currently have a 32-33 record and sits last in the American League East division, which is by far the most competitive division in the league this season. It remains to be seen if Alex Cora's side can script a turnaround in the second half of the season.

Poll : 0 votes