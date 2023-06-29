Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has come under fire from fans once again as the team's dreadful performances on the field continue. The Red Sox lost Wednesday's encounter against the Miami Marlins in disappointing fashion, as their offense failed to put their mark on the game.
They are currently struggling at the bottom of their division and fans have had enough of it. Many fans took to social media to slam him for his management and their inability to field a competent lineup.
Chaim Bloom is an American baseball executive who started his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was appointed the Vice President of Baseball Operations there in 2014 and built a reputation for fielding competent teams despite a low payroll.
He was known for using innovative new techniques to get the best out of the roster and help the players bring the best out of themselves.
In 2019, Bloom was hired by the Boston Red Sox as their Chief Baseball Officer, giving him reigns over the highest payroll in the MLB but with the aim lower it. Since then, the Red Sox have steadily decreased their payroll under Bloom but sadly, they have not managed to keep their performances competitive in the league.
Wednesday's loss to the Miami Marlins was only the latest example of their lack of competitiveness as they struggle at the bottom of their division.
Chaim Bloom in a tight spot as the Red Sox continue dreadful season
The Red Sox have been one of the most underperforming sides in the MLB this year and their struggles have left fans in disarray. Bloom has faced most of the criticism as he has failed to replicate his Tampa Bay Rays model of management in Boston.
Fans are calling for a major change in leadership in the front office as the team continues to disappoint.