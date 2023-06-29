Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has come under fire from fans once again as the team's dreadful performances on the field continue. The Red Sox lost Wednesday's encounter against the Miami Marlins in disappointing fashion, as their offense failed to put their mark on the game.

They are currently struggling at the bottom of their division and fans have had enough of it. Many fans took to social media to slam him for his management and their inability to field a competent lineup.

Sox @Sox_Bruins412 Red Sox lineup is so weak. Wong, Hernandez, Arroyo, etc all suck. Backup players on other teams. Chaim Bloom has made the Red Sox a disgrace Red Sox lineup is so weak. Wong, Hernandez, Arroyo, etc all suck. Backup players on other teams. Chaim Bloom has made the Red Sox a disgrace

Insect @insect2x @RedSox gave us hope with momentum, a run scored, two runners on, one out AND Yoshida on deck and then the typical double play ball @RedSox gave us hope with momentum, a run scored, two runners on, one out AND Yoshida on deck and then the typical double play ball

Dennis Uscanga @deumtenor @RedSox I guess this is going to be another last place season. The good thing is that this is going to be end of Chaim Bloom. @RedSox I guess this is going to be another last place season. The good thing is that this is going to be end of Chaim Bloom.

Will @stecker_will Random late night thought. Tampa Bay Rays became good after Chaim Bloom LEFT. Just sayin' Random late night thought. Tampa Bay Rays became good after Chaim Bloom LEFT. Just sayin'

Jeff Wax @jeff_wax @RedSox Keep up the great work. When do 2024 season tickets go on sale? And do you think you’ll change the name of Fenway Park to the Chaim Bloom House of Horrors Field? @RedSox Keep up the great work. When do 2024 season tickets go on sale? And do you think you’ll change the name of Fenway Park to the Chaim Bloom House of Horrors Field?

bostonsportsenjoyer @bostonsportsen3 @TomCaron When are we going to have a real discussion about Chaim Bloom? Red Sox fans deserve better. @TomCaron When are we going to have a real discussion about Chaim Bloom? Red Sox fans deserve better.

esteven diaz @bostoncity05 @RedSox It’s sad how the redsox organization has let a GM like bloom turn them into a laughing stock in the league a once proud franchise letting a GM who’s never won a championship run them straight to the ground @RedSox It’s sad how the redsox organization has let a GM like bloom turn them into a laughing stock in the league a once proud franchise letting a GM who’s never won a championship run them straight to the ground

Chaim Bloom is an American baseball executive who started his career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was appointed the Vice President of Baseball Operations there in 2014 and built a reputation for fielding competent teams despite a low payroll.

He was known for using innovative new techniques to get the best out of the roster and help the players bring the best out of themselves.

In 2019, Bloom was hired by the Boston Red Sox as their Chief Baseball Officer, giving him reigns over the highest payroll in the MLB but with the aim lower it. Since then, the Red Sox have steadily decreased their payroll under Bloom but sadly, they have not managed to keep their performances competitive in the league.

Wednesday's loss to the Miami Marlins was only the latest example of their lack of competitiveness as they struggle at the bottom of their division.

Chaim Bloom in a tight spot as the Red Sox continue dreadful season

The Red Sox have been one of the most underperforming sides in the MLB this year and their struggles have left fans in disarray. Bloom has faced most of the criticism as he has failed to replicate his Tampa Bay Rays model of management in Boston.

Fans are calling for a major change in leadership in the front office as the team continues to disappoint.

