Tuesday night's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins provided one of the funniest walk-off calls of the 2023 MLB season.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the tenth innings when announcer Dave O'Brien mistakenly called a walk-off hit a foul ball. Moreover, the hit proved to be a game-winning run for Boston, which made the timing of the error even more embarrassing.

Dave O'Brien is a professional sportscaster who leads the play-by-play announcement for the Boston Red Sox. He has plenty of experience in the role, having previously broadcast for the likes of the New York Mets, the Atalanta Braves and the Florida Marlins in the MLB.

He was announced as the primary play-by-play announcer for the Boston side in 2015 and has held the post ever since. However, Tuesday night's mistake was quite possibly O'Brien's most humiliating moment so far.

While MLB fans had a good laugh at the incident and shrugged it off, Red Sox fans took it more seriously. They are a proud bunch who are never happy when rival fans are given an opportunity to poke fun at them. Many were quick to disown O'Brien while others remembered his predecessor Don Orsillo, who was loved by the fans.

One fan tweeted, "We do not recognize OB as our team announcer," while another wrote, "Never would have happened if that were Don Orsillo."

N. Face @FacetheFacts15 @Steve_Perrault Great win but what an embarrassing broadcast call by Dave O Brien. Never would have happened if that were Don Orsillo! @Steve_Perrault Great win but what an embarrassing broadcast call by Dave O Brien. Never would have happened if that were Don Orsillo!

Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault From the call, to the review, this has to be the most awkward walk-off in Red Sox history From the call, to the review, this has to be the most awkward walk-off in Red Sox history 😂

Male Patterned Jordness @JordanChabot Dave O Brien fell asleep Dave O Brien fell asleep 😂

Boston🔥99 @BBF2199 @BostonStrong_34 @MLB I don’t understand how OB didn’t show any emotion during that…the minute he made contact, I was excited. @BostonStrong_34 @MLB I don’t understand how OB didn’t show any emotion during that…the minute he made contact, I was excited.

Red Sox are a team on the rise despite humiliating announcer incident

Despite the negativity surrounding announcer Dave O'Brien's mistake in Boston's win against the Twins, fans have plenty to be pleased about.

Tuesday night's 5-4 victory was their fourth win in their last five games. They also managed to win the series against the Los Angeles Angels during that period. All in all, the Red Sox seem to be hitting their stride in the MLB and will be looking forward to their next two games against the Minnesota Twins.

Regarding the situation with announcer Dave O'Brien, baseball fans are always quick to criticize officials for any slight towards their team. The announcer made a genuine error and will surely be better than ever in the upcoming games.

