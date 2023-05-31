Create

Red Sox fans enraged as Joely Rodriguez gives 5 runs in less than an inning: "DFA that bum now"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified May 31, 2023 06:25 GMT
Pitcher Joely Rodriguez throws a pitch during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies
Pitcher Joely Rodriguez throws a pitch during his time with the Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez had been under fire from fans for his performance against the Cincinatti Reds on Tuesday. The veteran pitcher was responsible for the team's loss after some horrible relief pitching during the seventh inning, giving away five runs in less than an inning.

Fans were disappointed after their team's comeback was nullified due to the pitcher's horrific performance.

Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies but has already played for five different teams in the MLB as well as having a short stint in Japan.

He signed for the Red Sox in November 2022 after an impressive season with the New York Mets. However, he has struggled to hit his high standards this season, with his latest outing being an especially horrible one.

Rodriguez took to the mound in the seventh inning, with the Reds in a 3-0 lead. In less than an inning, he gave away a total of five runs, including a mamoth grand slam from Jose Barrero.

The Red Sox staged an attempt at a comeback later on, but to was too late to make a difference. Fans have been livid with Rodriguez for giving away the game and putting his team in a losing position.

"Have we had enough of Joely Rodriguez. DFA that bum now," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Time to learn chinese buddy," added another.
Jose Barrero took an absolute shit on this baseball. My goodness. https://t.co/Aj48CsNIXY
Have we had enough of Joely Rodriguez. DFA that bum now.
joely rodriguez. time to learn chinese buddy
@RedSox why is joely rodriguez on this team? was his mid 4 career era that alluring?
4.0 innings pitched in 5 appearances and now an 18.00 ERA for #RedSox newcomer Joely Rodríguez, including 5 earned runs tonight over 0.2 IP.
Well, maybe the tail end of that gane got the bats going again. Sox win that game if literally anyone other than Joely Rodriguez pitches. Sox now 0-7 against the NL Central at home.
Has Joely Rodriguez had more than 1 shutout inning yet? I don't think he has
Get Joely Rodriguez to the IL, Kiké away from SS. 4 back, must win next two. Season getting bleak by the day
Red Sox just miss coming all the way back. Reds nip them, 9-8, to open the homestand.Joely Rodriguez and the defense did major damage to the cause in this one. Might have stolen it otherwise.
I want Joely Rodriguez treated like Stalin when he gets in the clubhouse

The Cincinatti Reds record their fourth straight win with some help from Joely Rodriguez

While Boston Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez certainly had a night to forget, there has to be credit given to the Cincinatti Reds for the recent run of form in the MLB.

After a clean sweep of the Cubs over the weekend, the Reds are a team on the rise. On Tuesday, it was Jeso Barrero and Will Benson who starred for the Cincinatti outift, with their latest win taking them to third place in the division.

