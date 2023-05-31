Boston Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez had been under fire from fans for his performance against the Cincinatti Reds on Tuesday. The veteran pitcher was responsible for the team's loss after some horrible relief pitching during the seventh inning, giving away five runs in less than an inning.

Fans were disappointed after their team's comeback was nullified due to the pitcher's horrific performance.

Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies but has already played for five different teams in the MLB as well as having a short stint in Japan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He signed for the Red Sox in November 2022 after an impressive season with the New York Mets. However, he has struggled to hit his high standards this season, with his latest outing being an especially horrible one.

Rodriguez took to the mound in the seventh inning, with the Reds in a 3-0 lead. In less than an inning, he gave away a total of five runs, including a mamoth grand slam from Jose Barrero.

The Red Sox staged an attempt at a comeback later on, but to was too late to make a difference. Fans have been livid with Rodriguez for giving away the game and putting his team in a losing position.

"Have we had enough of Joely Rodriguez. DFA that bum now," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Time to learn chinese buddy," added another.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jose Barrero took an absolute shit on this baseball. My goodness. Jose Barrero took an absolute shit on this baseball. My goodness. https://t.co/Aj48CsNIXY

John Tucker @jtuck1188 Have we had enough of Joely Rodriguez. DFA that bum now. Have we had enough of Joely Rodriguez. DFA that bum now.

Shaq Dej @shaqdej joely rodriguez. time to learn chinese buddy joely rodriguez. time to learn chinese buddy

Hypothalamus Rasulala @rehtworcnhoj @RedSox why is joely rodriguez on this team? was his mid 4 career era that alluring? @RedSox why is joely rodriguez on this team? was his mid 4 career era that alluring?

Red Sox Nation Stats @RSNStats 4.0 innings pitched in 5 appearances and now an 18.00 ERA for #RedSox newcomer Joely Rodríguez, including 5 earned runs tonight over 0.2 IP. 4.0 innings pitched in 5 appearances and now an 18.00 ERA for #RedSox newcomer Joely Rodríguez, including 5 earned runs tonight over 0.2 IP.

Nolan Fox @nolanjfox Well, maybe the tail end of that gane got the bats going again. Sox win that game if literally anyone other than Joely Rodriguez pitches. Sox now 0-7 against the NL Central at home. Well, maybe the tail end of that gane got the bats going again. Sox win that game if literally anyone other than Joely Rodriguez pitches. Sox now 0-7 against the NL Central at home.

Marty @PartyofMarty3 Has Joely Rodriguez had more than 1 shutout inning yet? I don't think he has Has Joely Rodriguez had more than 1 shutout inning yet? I don't think he has

Matt @BSTRONG415 Get Joely Rodriguez to the IL, Kiké away from SS. 4 back, must win next two. Season getting bleak by the day Get Joely Rodriguez to the IL, Kiké away from SS. 4 back, must win next two. Season getting bleak by the day

Bill Koch @BillKoch25 Red Sox just miss coming all the way back. Reds nip them, 9-8, to open the homestand.



Joely Rodriguez and the defense did major damage to the cause in this one. Might have stolen it otherwise. Red Sox just miss coming all the way back. Reds nip them, 9-8, to open the homestand.Joely Rodriguez and the defense did major damage to the cause in this one. Might have stolen it otherwise.

BostonSportsfan(Joely Rodriguez hate page) @BostonSports56_ I want Joely Rodriguez treated like Stalin when he gets in the clubhouse I want Joely Rodriguez treated like Stalin when he gets in the clubhouse

The Cincinatti Reds record their fourth straight win with some help from Joely Rodriguez

While Boston Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez certainly had a night to forget, there has to be credit given to the Cincinatti Reds for the recent run of form in the MLB.

After a clean sweep of the Cubs over the weekend, the Reds are a team on the rise. On Tuesday, it was Jeso Barrero and Will Benson who starred for the Cincinatti outift, with their latest win taking them to third place in the division.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes