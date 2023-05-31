Boston Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez had been under fire from fans for his performance against the Cincinatti Reds on Tuesday. The veteran pitcher was responsible for the team's loss after some horrible relief pitching during the seventh inning, giving away five runs in less than an inning.
Fans were disappointed after their team's comeback was nullified due to the pitcher's horrific performance.
Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Philadelphia Phillies but has already played for five different teams in the MLB as well as having a short stint in Japan.
He signed for the Red Sox in November 2022 after an impressive season with the New York Mets. However, he has struggled to hit his high standards this season, with his latest outing being an especially horrible one.
Rodriguez took to the mound in the seventh inning, with the Reds in a 3-0 lead. In less than an inning, he gave away a total of five runs, including a mamoth grand slam from Jose Barrero.
The Red Sox staged an attempt at a comeback later on, but to was too late to make a difference. Fans have been livid with Rodriguez for giving away the game and putting his team in a losing position.
"Have we had enough of Joely Rodriguez. DFA that bum now," wrote one fan on Twitter.
"Time to learn chinese buddy," added another.
The Cincinatti Reds record their fourth straight win with some help from Joely Rodriguez
While Boston Red Sox reliever Joely Rodriguez certainly had a night to forget, there has to be credit given to the Cincinatti Reds for the recent run of form in the MLB.
After a clean sweep of the Cubs over the weekend, the Reds are a team on the rise. On Tuesday, it was Jeso Barrero and Will Benson who starred for the Cincinatti outift, with their latest win taking them to third place in the division.