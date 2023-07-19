The Oakland Athletics snapped their eight-game losing streak after registering a shutout victory against a sluggish Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Boston fans were left seething after their side's underwhelming outing in the second match of the series.

It was a contrasting performance from the visitors, following their 7-0 shutout victory in the opener of the series against the A's on the back of Nick Pivetta's historic outing.

It was the Oakland A's first victory against the Red Sox in five meetings this month, securing only their second shutout of the season in an impressive outing.

Boston fans were fuming after the loss, not just because of the team's inability to score in the match but the fact they lost against one of the worst sides in the division at a crucial juncture of the season.

While several fans called out Boston's performance against a struggling A's disgusting, others were quick to point out the side's squandered opportunity to take advantage of the other MLB results.

The result sets up an exciting series finale between the two sides in a rubber game on Wednesday afternoon.

Red Sox succumbed to a disappointing loss despite Mark Kotsay's ejection

After a scoreless first inning from both teams, the Oakland A's grabbed the lead through 27-year-old first baseman Ryan Noda, who registered his 11th home run of the season.

Oakland's JJ Bleday followed with his sixth homer of the season to make it 3-0. Before the A's lead, the game witnessed a controversial moment in the first innings.

Oakland manager Mark Kotsay was ejected, for the fourth time this season, after he was involved in a heated argument with plate umpire Adam Hamari in the first innings.

The incident unfolded after Hamari had chalked off A's lead, deeming Tony Kemp had veered out of the baseline in his attempt to avoid Red Sox catcher Jorge Alfaro's tag at the plate.

Although three Red Sox relievers combined to hold Oakland scoreless, restricting them to just three hits over the final 6 2/3 innings, the damage was already done in the second innings.

24-year-old right-hander Brayan Bello, who has impressed with his pitching in recent outings, will be up against Oakland left-hander Ken Waldichuk in the series decider on Wednesday.

The club is looking to tie down Bello to a long-term contract, according to Red Sox assistant general manager Eddie Romero.

