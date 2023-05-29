In his comeback to the lineup after missing two games due to a calf injury, Rafael Devers had a challenging outing, going hitless in five at-bats and striking out twice against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In Phoenix, the Arizona Diamondbacks secured a 4-2 triumph over the Boston Red Sox, propelled by an impressive performance from pitcher Merrill Kelly, who matched his season-high by striking out 10 batters in 6 and 1/3 innings.

Corbin Carroll also contributed strongly to the victory with a two-run home run. In the seventh inning, Alex Verdugo of the Red Sox singled which brought in a run against Andrew Chafin, cutting the score to 4-1. However, Chafin, the left-handed pitcher, rebounded immediately by striking out Rafael Devers to end the inning.

Batting in the second position and assuming his role at third base, the two-time American League All-Star's return to the lineup had enabled Justin Turner to reclaim his designated hitter position. Furthermore, Devers' comeback allowed Masataka Yoshida to resume his outfield duties, as he had temporarily filled the role of the Red Sox's designated hitter in the initial two games of the series in Phoenix.

The official Twitter account of the Boston Red Sox posted the final results of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"FINAL: Dbacks 4, #RedSox 2" - Red Sox had posted.

MLB Twitter was furious as to how the return of Rafael Devers made the team lose instead of making the team's performance better.

Fred Katz @fredkat24839578 @BallParkBuzz Devers goes for the fence every time he's up. Swings out of his shoes. @BallParkBuzz Devers goes for the fence every time he's up. Swings out of his shoes.

"Devers goes for the fence every time he's up. Swings out of his shoes." - one fan said.

David Evans @Deezy2158



Just a brutal effort. @RedSox Devers is the classic example of a star that’ll fade when he gets paid.Just a brutal effort. @RedSox Devers is the classic example of a star that’ll fade when he gets paid. Just a brutal effort.

"Devers is the classic example of a star that’ll fade when he gets paid. Just a brutal effort." - another fan commented.

Mike @KenleyPlsClose @RedSox Remind Raffy what baseball is please @RedSox Remind Raffy what baseball is please

Tyler Scaglione @TylerScaglione @RedSox Devers is going through the motions. Paid the wrong guy, unbelievable. This team is a joke. They will get swept by the reds, swept by the rays, swept by the guardians, and swept by the Yankees. 13 straight losses and completely out of the race. Historically bad team. 100+ losses. @RedSox Devers is going through the motions. Paid the wrong guy, unbelievable. This team is a joke. They will get swept by the reds, swept by the rays, swept by the guardians, and swept by the Yankees. 13 straight losses and completely out of the race. Historically bad team. 100+ losses.

Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault Me watching Devers this week. 2 for his last 26 with a couple singles, 7 Ks and 0 walks. I expect the kid to pick it back up at Fenway. Me watching Devers this week. 2 for his last 26 with a couple singles, 7 Ks and 0 walks. I expect the kid to pick it back up at Fenway. https://t.co/y8qfWDHNwV

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_ Alex Verdugo finally got the Red Sox on the board.



But Rafael Devers couldn't capitalize with the bases loaded. Alex Verdugo finally got the Red Sox on the board.But Rafael Devers couldn't capitalize with the bases loaded. https://t.co/5st6aYGrhc

Aidan King @Aidanredsox Paying Rafael Devers 330 mil to have a sub 800 OPS. Pathetic. He needs to start hitting. Paying Rafael Devers 330 mil to have a sub 800 OPS. Pathetic. He needs to start hitting.

Daniel Fox @DanBFox1287 Terrible Devers. Terrible. Figure it out Terrible Devers. Terrible. Figure it out

How did Rafael Devers perform in the previous seasons?

Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox catches a fly ball hit by Rougned Odor #24 of the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a game at PETCO Park on May 21, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In the 2022 MLB season, Rafael Devers stood out as one of the bright spots for the Boston Red Sox. Leading the team offensively, he tallied an impressive 27 home runs and 88 RBIs, surpassing all other players in both categories by a significant margin.

Throughout the previous two seasons, Devers has showcased remarkable growth as a first baseman. Displaying his power-hitting prowess, he has amassed an impressive total of 65 home runs and 201 RBIs during that period. As a testament to his exceptional performance, Devers earned his first-ever selections to the AL All-Star team in both 2021 and 2022.

