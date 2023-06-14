The Boston Red Sox fell to another defeat against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday and fans were not pleased with the result. After a 4-3 loss in the first game of the series, the Red Sox suffered a 7-6 loss in the second game of the series.

Fans were livid after the game and took to social media to express their anger. "Alex Cora has been given a legitimate minor league roster," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Ridiculously horrific baseball team. Boston Red Sox should be ashamed of themselves," added another.

After finishing last in the division in the 2022 season, Boston fans are desparate to see their team do better this season. However, that has not been the case as the Red Sox find themselves in a similar position with 68 games played this year.

It seems that the new additions to the team have not been enough to boost it toward a postseason spot, which sees it struggling against even the weakest teams in the league.

Some fans have pointed to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom for the team's disappointing performances while others believe that the players are not good enough to take the team to the next level.

On Tuesday, the Rockies took the lead in the third inning, with Elias Diaz hitting a three-run double before Brenton Doyle's RBI double made the score 4-0. The Boston outfit attempted a comeback led by a Rafael Devers' two-run homer, but it was not enough as the Rockies managed to score three run in the 10th inning to take the game away from Boston.

Boston Red Sox's defense worst in the league as their horrible form continues

The Boston Red Sox tried to change things up ahead of Tuesday's encounter against the Colorado Rockies, removing the struggling Enrique Hernandez from shortstop for Pablo Reyes and changing their first baseman Triston Casas for Justin Turner.

However, it did not yield the results that they were hoping for. They remain the worst defense in the MLB with minus-11 outs above average. While the future looks bleak for the Boston team, fans are hoping for a miracle to turn the season around.

