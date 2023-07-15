It is no coincidence Masataka Yoshida's incredibe hitting run has coincided with the Boston Red Sox's hot streak.

The Japanese oufielder has been one of the league's standout players since moving to the United States from Japan a few months ago.

The slugger has gradually established himself as one of the game's top contact hitters. He has been clutch for the Sox and continues to pad up his stats as the seasons progresses.

Masataka Yoshida is in the form of his life. The power hitting lefty is currently slashing .314/.379/.485 and has already recorded 10 home runs and 44 RBIs. Impressive numbers considering this is his first season in MLB.

MLB fans took to Twitter in awe of the 30-year-old slugger from Japan. It is safe to say Yoshida has exceeded expectations so far.

The Japanese star has been huge for a Red Sox team that somehow remains in the playoff pitcure. The Sox are 9-1 in their last 10 games, trailing the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by just nine games.

On July 9 versus the Oakland Athletics, Yoshida became the first Red Sox player since Ted Williams to go eight straight games with multiple hits.

The outfielder also went on an impressive run in the his first season in the majors, going 16 straight games with a hit before eventually breaking the streak on May 9 versus the Atlanta Braves.

Masataka Yoshida finished with a .327 batting average of seven seasons in NPB

Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox runs to first base base against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park

Masataka Yoshida provided Red Sox fans with glimpses of what he could do at the World Baseball Classic. He was instramental in Team Japan's championship run and came up with numerous clutch hits for his country.

During his time in Japan, Yoshida finished with a .327/.421/.539 slash line and a .960 OPS. Over 762 games, he recorded 133 home runs, 467 RBIs and 884 hits.

Yoshida has impressed during his rookie season. He had a 16-game hitting streak that showed just how talented he is with the bat.

New York Mets' Kodai Senga, Oakland Athletics' Shintaro Fujinami and Masataka Yoshida were three of the big Japanese names to move to the MLB this season. With four months of the season gone, its safe to say the Boston Red Sox got the best deal.

