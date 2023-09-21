The disappointment in Boston sports fans is palpable as the Red Sox have officially been eliminated from a wildcard contention, marking two consecutive seasons away from October baseball.

For a team with a storied history and passionate fanbase, the news comes as a bitter blow, leaving many crestfallen.

"Well we saw that coming" - Tweeted one disappointed fan.

As the Red Sox's playoff hopes dwindled over the past month, the writing was on the wall. Their elimination was sealed with a 15-5 thrashing at the hands of the Texas Rangers, followed by a Toronto Blue Jays victory over the New York Yankees. This marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that the Red Sox will be absent from the postseason, a stark contrast to their championship-winning years.

How did 2023 look for the Boston Red Sox overall?

The 2023 season was one filled with ups and downs for Boston. While they showed promise early on, a combination of injuries and defensive lapses, coupled with a quiet trade deadline, sent the team into a tailspin. They’ve now lost 12 of their last 15 games, residing in the cellar of the AL East.

For fans and analysts alike, the frustration lies not in unrealistic championship expectations but in the desire for a competitive team that stays relevant into September. As the Red Sox close out on the MLB season, thoughts are already turning to next year, with a new front office leader tasked with revitalizing the franchise and giving fans something to cheer for once more.