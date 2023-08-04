As the dust settles in the aftermath of the MLB trade deadline, new reports have emerged suggesting that the Boston Red Sox were among the teams in the running veteran pitcher Justin Verlander.

However, their fans were quick to rubbish such claims, saying it could not be true. The Boston front office remained passive on deadline day, leading to disappointment among fans who took to social media to voice their concerns.

Foul Territory @FoulTerritoryTV



@Ken_Rosenthal reports that the Red Sox were involved in some very interesting pursuits.



The @RedSox were one of the teams that went after Verlander

Kyle Dugger Defender @DuggarDefender @FoulTerritoryTV @Ken_Rosenthal @RedSox This can't be true. Sox fans claim Chaim does nothing to try and improve the team.

rrlse @priusport @FoulTerritoryTV @Ken_Rosenthal @RedSox Sounds like a PR effort by Bloom et al.

kevin obryan @kevinobryan8 @FoulTerritoryTV @RedSox @Ken_Rosenthal The master of the miss, our GM

Game6MetsFan86♊️🇺🇦☮️🟧 @Susan28674359 @FoulTerritoryTV @Ken_Rosenthal @RedSox I would have rather seen him go to Boston.

Dom in the Palm @NoneyuhB @FoulTerritoryTV @Ken_Rosenthal @RedSox I wonder how much they paid Ken to say this

Gary Foggelman @foggelman87986 @FoulTerritoryTV @Ken_Rosenthal @RedSox I doubt the @redsox ever had a chance; Chaim sucks. I envision Chaim being on hold with Stevie Cohen, hanging up after 30 mins, and then leaking to reporters that the Sox were in the conversation.

Ryan @r10ca I know Ken is doing Chaim a solid here & Im not buying it twitter.com/FoulTerritoryT…

While the Boston Red Sox were once among the big spenders in the MLB, they have steadily fallen down the ranks in terms of financial power in recent years. The arrival of Chaim Bloom seems to have coincided with the shift in direction, with fans not taking well to the change.

They have been frustrated over the past couple of years as their team has slowly become mediocre in all areas.

The Red Sox have once again been quiet over the trade period, acquiring Luis Urias from the Milwaukee Brewers and a pair of minor league relievers in return for Kike Hernandez.

However, analyst Ken Rosenthal reported that the Boston outfit was one of the teams who were interested in securing a trade for Justin Verlander ahead of deadline day. Fans were quickly skeptical about the report and refused to believe their front office had any such ambitions.

"This can't be true. Sox fans claim Chaim does nothing to try and improve the team," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Sounds like a PR effort by Bloom et al," added another.

Red Sox GM explains market inactivity during trade deadline day

Boston Red Sox general manager Brian O'Halloran appeared on the "Greg Hill Show" to talk about the lack of trades over the MLB trade period and on deadline day.

He said:

“I think we did a number of small things that help us, but we weren’t able to line up on anything that was kind of a bigger needle-mover. We talked about a lot of things, but just none of them ended up making sense … There weren’t a lot of impact players that were moved at the deadline.”

BETTY LANGEVIN @pasha21k

Lips service Red Sox GM Brian O'Halloran talks the Red Sox inactivity at the trade de... youtu.be/gpbxPgNUNuE via @YouTubeLips service