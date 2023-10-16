The Boston Red Sox are in hunt for a new General Manager after a slew of changes in the front office. One of their primary candidates to take over the position is their own assistant GM Eddie Romero who is looking get a promotion.

In a move that shocked most of the heads involved in the organisation, the Red Sox fired long term Head of Baseball Operation, Chaim Bloom. Despite a losing record throughout his four years at the helm, people believed he had done a lot to improve Boston's farm system.

Yet the ownership thought more could have been achieved by Bloom. General Manager Brian O'Halloran was promoted to the position that instead vacated his position. Currently the organisation is looking at a number of potential candidates to fill in his shoes.

Currently his deputy Eddie Romero seems to be a man in the running. The Executive Vice President/Asst. GM has spent 18 years with organisation. He initially started off as an international scouting agent before transitioning into front office roles.

Speaking of the opportunity of getting a promotion, the Puerto Rican spoke at large about the immense honour of leading the revered franchise. Speaking to MLB insider, Hector Vasquez Muniz, he said:

“I can’t talk much of the process but I will do my best to get the position, it would be an honor and privilege to get the chance to win a World Series as the Red Sox GM.”

Red Sox unable to attract new faces for their front office

The Boston Red Sox have been refused plenty of big names in the league who they sought to offer the GM position. Factors such as instability in the job remains a big challenge. The franchise has named five General Managers in just over a decade.

Furthermore a number of heads in the top brass of the organisation have been around for decades. That restricts the freedom of the GM wanting to implement. That would be beneficial for Eddie Romero who is looking to avoid any competition for the job.