Red Sox HOFer makes case for Alex Bregman in Boston

Several MLB teams have been linked with infielder Alex Bregman as we head into February, and the Boston Red Sox are one of them. The 30-year-old third baseman has seen his numbers decline in the last couple of years but still remains an elite player both defensively and from home plate.

Discussing Bregman's free agent market right now, Red Sox HOFer Mike Lowell looks at the possibility of the Boston landing him (via MLB Tonight):

"I kind of took a peek at payroll, I think they're projected payroll is somewhere around 14th or 15th, and I said to myself, this isn't the Boston Red Sox that I remember"

"Does he (Alex Bregman) fit? I find that team to be very left-handed heavy. They do swing and miss a little bit. He has the flexibility to play third, give Rafael Devers a breather or rumors have been he moves to first, we give Triston Casas a breather. He could play second base. He seems likle a real nice fit. But once again, I don't know what's been on the table. I don't know about that sixth year, maybe they don't want to go that way."

Alex Bregman started his major league career with the Houston Astros in 2016 and has since won two World Series titles with them. He is now an established veteran who has a wealth of experience as a regular in the Houston lineup.

Bregman had his best years in 2018 and 2019, when he made the All-Star team in both seasons, and has seen his numbers decline since then. In 2024, he recorded a .260 average with 26 home runs and 75 RBI.

Latest reports suggest that Bregman and his agent Scott Boras are looking for a six-year contract, which may discourage some teams from signing him. Nonetheless, the market his is heating up right now and the infielder is expected to sign a high-value contract any day now.

MLB insider looks at the possibility of Alex Bregman signing with the Chicago Cubs

As Alex Bregman's free agent market heats up in the past few days, the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox have emerged as the most likely teams to sign him. Amidst reports that the Cubs are still in pursuit of Bregman, MLB analyst Robert Flores looks at the projected Cubs lineup with Bregman, saying (via MLB Network):

"You put Bregman in the middle of this lineup... this gets me excited if I'm a Cubs fan."

While several teams have been linked with Bregman recently, there have not been any concrete developments in reaching an agreement. There is no doubt of the infielder's ability, but teams may not be willing to offer the six-year deal that he wants.

