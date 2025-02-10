Red Sox icon David Ortiz & girlfriend Maria Yeribel steal the spotlight in coordinated black attire for event

David Ortiz is one of the most popular players in Boston Red Sox history and continues to spend time around Major League Baseball. Ortiz is now dating Maria Yeribel, and the couple welcomed a child in April, which has strengthened their relationship.

It will soon be time for David Ortiz to get back to work as he is a live television analyst for MLB games. With that in mind, Ortiz has been spending as much time with Maria Yeribel this offseason, including on Super Bowl Sunday.

Maria Yeribel is active on social media and shared a photo of herself and the Boston Red Sox legend on Instagram on Sunday.

In the photo that was posted by Yeribel, the couple has coordinated their outfits for an event. Maria Yeribel is wearing a stunning black dress that she highlights by choosing flashy accessories.

David Ortiz is flashing a big smile as he is wearing a stylish black outfit, complete with some gold and diamond jewelry. He often tries to look his best in public and enjoys jewelry.

Ortiz was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022 after putting together one of the best careers for a designated hitter in league history. During his time in Boston, Ortiz helped deliver three World Series championships.

David Ortiz and girlfriend Maria Yeribel kick off 2025 in style with vacation

David Ortiz has not always shared his personal life with his Instagram followers, but he seems to be changing in that regard. Ortiz and Yeribel have been linked together since 2019 but made their relationship official in 2023.

It has been an enjoyable offseason for "Big Papi" as he reconnected with his family. On Jan. 2, Ortiz posted several photos and videos to Instagram and also added a touching comment as the new year began.

"Incredible start of the year with my children and other family members, may this be a year of learning and health for all and remember that there is nothing like the family the glory is from God blessings @davidortizjr19 @lenny_g.a @yeribel17 I love you ❤️❤️❤️"

Ortiz and Maria Yeribel will continue to raise their young son, Diego, while the slugger will also continue to take care of his other children. Ortiz will soon get back to work with MLB but has seemingly made the most of this offseason.

