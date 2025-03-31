Red Sox insider makes his feelings known on Rafael Devers after disastrous start to 2025 season

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers has had one of the worst starts to the MLB season ever recorded, leading one insider to voice his frustration. Over the first four games of the season, the 28-year-old has now gone 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts, the highest ever recorded.

This is certainly not the start Devers had hoped to have. The Red Sox fans and management will be hoping that he can turn things around sooner rather than later.

Rafael Devers signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in 2013 and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2017. He has since led them to the World Series title in 2018 and made three All-Star appearances over the years. Having also won the Silver Slugger award twice, Devers is one of the core players in the Boston lineup, making his slump even more worrying.

The Red Sox have now lost 3-1 in their season-opening series against the Texas Rangers, leaving fans disheartened with their disappointing start. Devers' start is now heading towards becoming catastrophic, leading one insider, Jared Carrabis, to share his feelings on social media:

"Rafael Devers is killing me. I still believe. But he is killing my spirit."

Devers has played at third base throughout his career but Alex Bregman's arrival in the winter has seen him become the team's everyday designated hitter. While the slugger claims that the change in position has not affected him, it is also worth noting that Devers did not have a full spring training. He was recovering from a shoulder injury over the offseason, which saw him get only 15 at-bats in the build-up to the regular season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gives his take on Rafael Devers' early-season struggles

Ahead of Opening Day, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced that Rafael Devers would be their designated hitter for the year. Since then, the Dominican has had a historically bad start to the season, leading many to question what lies in store for him. Speaking to the media after their loss to the Texas Rangers, Cora opened up about Devers' form, saying (via NESN):

"Not catching up with the fastball... He's gonna keep working. That's what he's been doing the whole time, and he'll be alright."

Cora maintains that Devers will continue to play at DH and that his shoulder injury is not the reason behind his poor form. One way or another, it is important for Devers to get back to his previous best to get the Red Sox's season going.

