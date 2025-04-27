Red Sox legend David Ortiz proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Maria Yeribel, during her 34th birthday celebration on March 17. The couple had been dating since 2019 and even welcomed a son in 2024.
They both hail from the Dominican Republic and met each other for the first time while Ortiz was still amidst his divorce settlement with his previous wife and UNICEF personnel, Tiffany Ortiz.
On Friday night, 'Big Papi' was out on a romantic dinner date with his fiancée Maria Yeribel to celebrate their son Diego's first birthday. Their son was born on April 24, 2024.
David Ortiz rocked a black shirt with a diamond chain while Maria wore an elegant green dress for the dinner date. In the image, the couple can be seen holding a glass of wine while sharing a smile for the camera.
The image was captioned:
"Out 🎂 "
Ortiz has two kids from his previous marriage with Tiffany and one from another past relationship. Diego is Ortiz's fourth child.
Red Sox legend, David Ortiz, and his fiancée Maria Yeribel penned heartfelt wishes for their son
David Ortiz and Maria Yeribel shared loving social media posts on their son Diego's first birthday on April 24. They captioned the posts with heartfelt wishes, alongside sharing some beautiful images as a loving family of three.
Take a look at the posts here, captioned as:
"God bless you forever mijo happy birthday Diego daddy will always take care of you ❤️❤️❤️ "
"Our great blessing from God today turns his first year of life, our beloved Diego who has come to our lives to bring union, fullness, peace, love and above all much joy that just with his beautiful smile can brighten our day, we love you with our soul son May God bless you and guide your steps today and always, happy birthday."
The happy family of three resides in Boston, Massachusetts, where Ortiz played professional baseball with the Red Sox for 14 years, winning three World Series and countless other personal accolades/honors. Two of his sons have already been drafted by big league teams.
The Red Sox picked D'Angelo in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB draft, while his other son, David Jr., was signed as an international free agent by the Texas Rangers in August 2024.