Red Sox legend earns Kobe Bryant comparison from Reds ace Hunter Greene

Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene singled out Tim Wakefield's' knuckleball as the one pitch from another pitcher he would add to his arsenal, comparing the Red Sox legend to Kobe Bryant.

The 25-year-old put in another impressive performance in Saturday's victory over the Colorado Rockies and paid tribute to one of his childhood heroes after the game. Greene revealed that Wakefield had the same influence on him as former NBA star Kobe Bryant had on a generation of basketball players.

Since making his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022, Hunter Greene has shown tremendous ability and growth to become a core starter for the team. After making his first All-Star appearance last year, he reached a personal milestone of 500 strikeouts earlier this month.

When asked to name one pitch from another pitcher he would add to his repertoire, Greene named Tim Wakefield, likening him to NBA legend Kobe Bryant (via Talkin' Baseball):

"Tim Wakefield, I'd throw the knuckleball. Rest in peace to Tim Wakefield."

"Yeah, I feel like every kid, that was almost like... when guys said Kobe before they made a shot in, like, the trashcan. I feel like, coming up as a kid, guys would always refer to Tim Wakefield as a 'throw the knuckleball' before they threw one."

Tim Wakefield's legendary career spanned almost two decades. The pitcher reached legendary status after winning two World Series titles with the Red Sox and inspired an entire generation of young players like Hunter Greene. Wakefield passed in October 2023 as one of the greatest pitchers the game had ever seen after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Reds starter Hunter Greene opens up on his mentality after strong start to the MLB season

As the Cincinnati Reds completed a sweep of the Colorado Rockies over the weekend, starting pitcher Hunter Greene added another win to his record this season. Speaking on his strong start in the MLB this season after the game, Greene said (via Reds Daily):

"Great, I feel like I'm in a good place. It's still very early in the season so just trying to continue to build off of it. And stay present in the moment, keep being aggressive."

After Saturday's win, Greene is now 3-2 this season, recording a 2.70 ERA over 6 starts with 43 strikeouts. The Reds will now welcome the St. Louis Cardinals for a four-game series at home over the coming week.

