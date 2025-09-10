Red Sox legend offers counter strategy in light of Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s alleged sign-stealing

Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez recently shed light on the controversy that involved Yankees players, particularly Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. for alleged sign stealing. On the most recent iteration of the MLB on TBS, Martinez gave his thoughts about what has long been a contentious topic in the league about gaining an advantage against opposition pitchers.Judge was implicated in the controversy during the Yankees' Sunday night game against the Blue Jays after peeking at opposing star pitcher Max Scherzer's glove and signaling the incoming pitch to teammate Ben Rice. Chisholm, on the other hand, was involved in an altercation with Braves bench coach Eddie Perez after the former stole signs against Atlanta during a July contest.&quot;Actually, I saw a couple of mistakes, and you also have to be cautious when you do the things you do on top of the mound,&quot; said Martinez. (1:00-1:11)The World Series-winning Hall of Fame pitcher implored pitchers to be more alert when it comes to giving away their grips even when hidden by the glove.&quot;I saw Scherzer. He goes up and was pretty wide open on his glove. It's easy to pick up a grip on a change up, or maybe a breaking ball, it's easy to tell. So [the Yankees] probably have a sign. What I saw from Jazz Chisholm [meanwhile], is that he peeked [a sign] from [Rafael] Montero. So he was seeing obviously something from the glove. He was seeing the grip. He was seeing something and he was relaying it pretty good.&quot; (1:14-1:42)Martinez further discussed that it's practically easy for opposing runners on second base to see what a pitcher's grip looks like from behind the mound.&quot;You can easily tell if you're on the back [of the mound]. But I think it's the pitcher's duty to actually be careful with it, pay attention to what the runner is doing behind, and also, if you have to take matter into your hands, don't say anything. Don't allow a coach to say anything. Just take an ear flap from someone and the ball just slipped out of your fingers.&quot; (2:06-2:29)Aaron Judge passes Yogi Berra in Yankees' all-time home run listYankee captain Aaron Judge's legend grows even further as he passed Hall of Famer Yogi Berra to nab fifth place in the franchise's all-time home run tally with 359. Judge hit an opposite field solo blast off Tigers starter Casey Mize for his 44th home run of the year. Unfortunately for Judge and the Yankees, they would get obliterated in the contest, 12-2, as the Tigers mounted a late comeback and peppered them with nine runs in the seventh inning of the contest in what was a disastrous outing for the ball club.