Red Sox legend Tim Wakefield diagnosed with brain cancer, ex-MLB star reveals on podcast

Former MLB superstar Curt Schilling shared some tragic news on his podcast about former Boston Red Sox icon Tim Wakefield. The embattled pitcher revealed that Wakefield has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Schilling called it very aggressive.

Schilling said on his eponymous podcast:

"This is not a message that Tim has asked anyone to share, and I don’t even know if he wants it shared. Recently, Tim was diagnosed with a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer."

Tim Wakefield was known for being a knuckleball pitcher, throwing the infamous pitch that spins very little. He developed it and became quite a good pitcher, starring in the 2004 World Series run and becoming an All-Star. Now, he faces the greatest battle of his life.

Boston Strong tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Curt Schilling revealed yesterday on his podcast that Tim Wakefield has been diagnosed with brain cancer, we send our thoughts and prayers to Wake and his family, we’re certain that he will beat it."

Many fans have begun sending an outpouring of support, as Wakefield was an icon during his time with the Red Sox. He wasn't the best pitcher in the league, but was a fan favorite due to his unique pitching style.

Curt Schilling may not have needed to reveal Tim Wakefield diagnosis

As Curt Schilling stated, Tim Wakefield did not ask the pitcher to share his news. Schilling even said that he wasn't sure that Wakefield wanted the news to be revealed, but he revealed it anyway.

Tim Wakefield has brain cancer

This has led to some frustration from others. They believe it might have been inappropriate for someone to reveal such devastating news on behalf of someone who didn't ask them to.

US Soccer star Taylor Twellman was among those upset by this. Catherine Varitek, wife of former Red Sox star and Wakefield's teammate Jason Varitek, sent an expletive-laden post as well regarding the news.

The news is out now, but it may have not been wise for the controversial pitcher to have revealed it without explicit confirmation from Tim Wakefield.