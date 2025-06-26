Red Sox legend Wade Boggs shares why Bobby Witt Jr. is his modern-day equivalent, makes comparison to Royals icon George Brett

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has emerged as a clubhouse leader after a historic 2024 season with the franchise. Following his MVP-calibre season last year, Boston Red Sox legend Wade Boggs praised the Royals star.

During the Fantics Fest over the weekend, MLB Network's Xavier Scruggs asked Wade Boggs about the player who reminds him of himself. The first-ballot Hall of Famer mentioned Witt Jr. as his pick, drawing a comparison with Royals icon and fellow Hall of Famer George Brett.

He said on the "Off Base Podcast:"

"I think one guy that that stands out for me is Bobby Witt Jr. He goes about his daily activities and doesn't worry about everybody wondering about Bobby Witt Jr.. He doesn't want to stand out.

"He just leads by example, and I think he's sort of falling into that same mold of George Brett to where George George never really wasn't one of those who always went, 'Hey, this is George Brett,' kind of attitude."

Boggs, who started his MLB career with the Red Sox and made 13 consecutive All-Star games, believes the Royals star's understanding of the game comes from his father, Bobby Witt, a former major league pitcher.

"I think Bobby Witt Jr. understands the game because of his dad," Boggs said. "He's been around the game, understands players and this is how you get the job done. And for me, I just enjoy watching him play."

Bobby Witt Jr. acknowledges American League rival's greatness

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best infielders in the game and when the Royals shortstop was asked his ideal infield, excluding his teammates, Witt Jr. included Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez as his third baseman.

“I like the way Jose Ramirez plays the game,” Witt said. “Hate we’re always playing against him but he plays the game the right way, plays hard. He’s an All-Star but he’s a little underrated All-Star.”

Bobby Witt Jr. named MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh as his catcher, Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as his first baseman and Brendan Donovan at third.

