Red Sox manager Alex Cora sheds light on Rafael Devers' improvements at the plate amid early-season struggles

It's safe to say that the 2025 season has not gone the way that Rafael Devers was hoping for. The three-time All-Star has made a living for being one of the most consistent and productive hitters in baseball, however, things have been the polar opposite to open the 2025 campaign.

There has alot made about Rafael Devers' struggles early to open the season for the Boston Red Sox. The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner found himself in an 0-21 slump with a whopping 15 strikeouts before finally getting himself on base with a RBI double. His first base hit of the season came in the bottom of the 5th innings during Boston's 3-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

While hitting slumps are a normal part of the MLB season, the fact that Devers was striking out at such an alarming rate raised eyerbrows across the baseball universe.

All that being said, Devers looked much more comfortable at the plate on Wednesday night, something that Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora believed as well, speaking on his All-Star after the game. It was not only the two hits that was an encouraging sign for Cora but also the fact that Rafael Devers was able to draw a pair of walks in the game prior.

"Early on, there's numbers everywhere and everyone is reminding you of your struggles... The one thing that is getting my attention is the chase rate. He's been able to put the brakes on the fastballs up, yeah he's swinging and missing in the zone but yesterday was a good sign," Cora explained.

It will be interesting to see if Rafael Devers can continue to make the adjustments he has been doing. If he can keep improving at the plate, the Boston Red Sox could be a serious contender in the American League.

"He's trending. He's feeling good about himself. The two walks too said alot the night before, so we've just got to continue, he'll be okay," Cora continued.

Manny Ramirez has offered to help Rafael Devers as he adjusts to his new position

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez has offered his help to Devers. The long-time third baseman is now serving as Boston's every day DH, a move that he was reluctant to make this offseason after the team signed Alex Bregman in free agency.

Ramirez explained that he was forced to change his defensive position when he made the move to the Boston Red Sox. After accepting that move was what the team viewed as what was best for him and the club, Manny thrived in Boston. The Red Sox legend is not the only former superstar who has been seeing talking to Devers, as David Ortiz was present at the team's facility during Spring Training.

