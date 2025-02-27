Red Sox manager explains Alex Bregman’s easy management amid third base drama following $120,000,000 signing

Following the signing of a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Bregman faces the decision of possibly giving up his third base position for good. That's because franchise star Rafael Devers is not ready to leave the hot corner.

While Devers may not have been open to playing in a different position, Bregman was understanding and said he'll do anything his team wants him to do, even if that means shifting to second base.

On Wednesday, during an interview with Red Sox manager Alex Cora, he spoke about the selfless attitude of Bregman while highlighting how simple it is to manage players like him.

"With Alex, it's very simple—you tell him where to play, and he'll do it," Cora said (0:50 onwards). "He actually said that last year with Houston. At one point, they were talking about him playing first base because of the elbow situation.

"So, it's just conversations—talk to them. It's not only about third base; I think there are decisions being made in other positions as well. And when we have to make a decision, we'll make it. But I guarantee you that every decision we make throughout spring is for the benefit of the Boston Red Sox."

Alex Bregman addresses rumors of bad blood with Rafael Devers

After seeing Rafael Devers solidifying his place at third base, analysts started to talk as if there existed a feud between the two infielders.

Quashing any such rumors, Alex Bregman said:

"It's an honor to be Raffy's teammate ... I feel like this has been talked about way more in the media than it has in the clubhouse. We've just been keeping our head down, getting to work. Like you said, I'll play anywhere, I truly mean it. Wherever AC tells me to play, I'll be ready to play."

Bregman won the Gold Glove at third base in the AL last year. However, assuming Devers stays at third and Bregman adopts second, the only downside with this setup is where to play top prospect Kristian Campbell.

Thus, in all likelihood, it will be a tough spot for Alex Cora to be in.

