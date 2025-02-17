Red Sox manager lauds Alex Bregman's eye-opening leadership over Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez in Astros clubhouse following $120,000,000 move to Boston

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has reunited with Alex Bregman following the All-Star third baseman's three-year, $120 million deal with the team to end his free agency.

Cora had a brief coaching stint with the Houston Astros in their World Series-winning campaign in 2017. It was Bregman's second season with the team he made his MLB debut with.

Although Bregman was a newcomer at the time, Alex Cora revealed that he had a leadership role in the clubhouse. The Red Sox manager shared that the star third baseman helped the team cut out the outside noise after the controversy surrounding their World Series win.

Cora said (5:30 onwards):

"Alex Bregman had a voice in that team (Astros), he did. The one thing, the most important thing and this is going to come up a lot because we were together, but he was able to change the narrative because the narrative will never change of what we did, but he was able to get up and perform, and that team just kept going regardless of what happened in 17 and that was eye-opening.

"I know Jose Altuve is going to be a Hall of Famer and Yordan Alvarez is gonna be one of the best haters in the history of the game, But he (Bregman) was the one who kept them going, kind of like we have to do this, we have to cancel the noise, It's going to be loud and he accomplished that. You guys know that noise is loud here in a different way and he's gonna be able to help us in that sense, and he's excited to be here, he's ready for this."

Alex Cora dodges question on Alex Bregman's infield role

Alex Bregman's signing is a massive boost for the Red Sox infield, however, his position remains uncertain with Rafael Devers a mainstay at third base for the Red Sox.

While there have been reports of Bregman moving to second base for the upcoming season, Alex Cora didn't reveal his plans for the two-time World Series winner in Spring Training.

"We'll talk about that later on," Cora said. "Right now, there's a lot of stuff going on as far as where we're going to be roster-wise, and we'll make the decision when we have to make it."

Alex Bregman has been one of the best third basemen in the league over the past few seasons and he won his first Gold Glove at the position in his last year with the Astros in 2024.

